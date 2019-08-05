Glen F. Bormann, La Motte, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, Salem Lutheran Church, Andrew, Iowa. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa.
John Conway, Harpers Ferry, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Wexford, Iowa. Visitation: After 10 a.m. today at the church.
Raymond DeNeve, Manchester, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Manchester. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester.
Elizabeth L. Donahue, Dubuque — Celebration of Life: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home 1491 Main St.
Albert C. Fleming, Edgewood, Iowa — Celebration of Life: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, Community Room, Edgewood Library.
Wayne A. Greene, Freeport, Ill., formerly of Mount Carroll, Ill. — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Galena, Ill. Visitation: After 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Alva Hahn, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester.
James Hanson, Clermont, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, West Clermont Lutheran Church, Clermont. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Sister Marie Patrice O’Donnell, OP, St. Dominic Villa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, Sinsinawa Motherhouse. Remembering service: 6:30 p.m. today, at the Motherhouse.
Margaret Reisner, Waukon, Iowa, Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Waukon. Visitation: After 10 a.m. today at the church.
Pearl A. Schmitt, Ossian, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Ossian. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today and after 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Tanya M. Schnuelle, Waukon, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Waukon. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, Martin Funeral Home, Waukon.
Sister Bernice Schuetz, OSF, Dubuque — Remembering service: 1 p.m. today, Clare House Chapel. Memorial Mass: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, Francis Chapel.
Celestine A. Sigwarth, Holy Cross, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, St. Francis of Assisi Church, Balltown, Iowa. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the church.
Robert L. Strohmeyer, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Anthony Catholic Church.
Carolyn A. Visser, Dubuque — Celebration of Life: 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, Hadley Chapel, Hillcrest Campus, 2005 Asbury Road. Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at the Chapel.
Eloise R. Weber, Platteville, Wis. — Celebration of Life: 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, Melby Funeral Home and Crematory, Platteville. Visitation: Noon Saturday, Aug. 17, until time of services at the funeral home.