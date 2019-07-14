Gary F. Klocke, Dubuque — Graveside services: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20, St. Peter Temple Hill Cemetery, Cascade, Iowa.
George W. Lyons, Dubuque — Celebration of Life: 6 p.m. Monday, July 22, Riverfront Pavilion, Eagle Point Park. Visitation: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 22, at the pavilion.
Dorothy H. Macke, Lancaster, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 15, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory, Lancaster. Visitation: 9 a.m. Monday until time of services at the funeral home.
Ilene J. O’Connell, Earlville, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 15, St. Joseph Catholic Church. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. today, Clifton-Murdoch Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Earlville.
Eloise R. Weber, Platteville, Wis. — Celebration of Life: 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, Melby Funeral Home and Crematory, Platteville. Visitation: Noon Saturday, Aug. 17, until time of services at the funeral home.
Stacey M. Weimer, Galena, Ill. — Services: 4 p.m. today, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Visitation: 2 p.m. Sunday until time of services at the chapel.
ABOUT OBITUARIES
Longer obituaries are paid for, and information is provided by the family. Death notices are published at no charge.