Mercedes G. Lynch, 96, of Dubuque, passed away at 11:30 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, surrounded by family at her home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, with Rev. Father Steven Rosonke as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Arrangements are in the care of Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service 3860 Asbury Road, Dubuque.
Born April 3, 1923, in Galena, IL, she was the daughter of Clement E. and Anna Kieffer Bussan. On November 23, 1948, she married Garland Lynch in Galena, IL. He passed away on May 6, 2001. Mercedes was a registered nurse. She had earned her nursing degree from St. Joseph’s School of Nursing in Chicago.
She was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church. She was an avid Chicago Cubs fan, enjoyed playing euchre, was a great baker, especially of pies, and cherished time with her family.
Survivors include three daughters, Patricia Hendricks, Andrea Ryan and Nicolette McDermott, all of Dubuque; eight grandchildren, Alexandria McDermott, Christopher Hendricks, Rachael Hillebrand, and Luke Hendricks, Toby Ryan, Erica Borgerding, Benjamin Ryan, and Gordon Ryan; 18 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Ruth Brashaw, of Stockton, IL, and Ann Schreck, of Platteville, WI; and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Gordon; two son-in laws, Ronald Hendricks and William Ryan; three sisters, Pauline, Eleanor and Marian; and seven brothers, Cyril, Nicholas, Clement, Joseph, Louis, Gregory and Phillip.
A special thank you from Mercedes’ family to Hospice of Dubuque, Fr. Rosonke, and Sr. Margaret Ann for all of their compassion, care and concern. Condolences can be made at www.hskfh.com.