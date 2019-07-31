Robert C. “Chuck” Lehnhardt, Sr., age 76, of Dubuque, Iowa, completed his earthly journey on July 25, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family.
To honor Bob’s life, family and friends are invited to “Bob’s party” to be held on August 11. The Tri-State Cremation Center is humbly serving Bob’s family.
Bob was born on February 24, 1943, in Seattle, Washington, a son to Kenneth and Iola (Stuart) Lehnhardt. He was blessed to meet and marry his true love, Carol Willcox, in 1963, and the loving couple has spent the last 55 wonderful years together, along with their 2 sons. Bob was an honest man of integrity who strived to lead, nurture and provide for his family through each passing day. He invested over 35 years working as a Graphic Designer with Crescent Electric before eventually retiring in 2005. Bob was also a very strong advocate for the handicapped and worked tirelessly with Access Dubuque for decades in order to achieve greater accessibility in countless locations in the area. His efforts have had a lasting and positive impact on the daily lives of so many in our community and his devotion was continually evident to everyone he worked with. Bob was an inspiration to all and a hero to many!
In his free-time, Bob always enjoyed any time he would get to spend woodworking or tuning up and testing his remote-control cars and airplanes. He fully embraced each day as an opportunity to make the world a little better place, and we can honestly say that mission has been completed successfully. We will miss Bob, his smile and wit, but most of all his kind and gentle soul. Our hearts and minds cannot even bear the thought of having to move forward without him by our sides, but we trust that he is now at peace and that we will once again get to see his joyful face enjoying life in eternal perfection. Thank you, Bob, for all of the love you’ve left us to embrace and may you finally find peace from all of the earthly struggles you have faced so bravely.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Bob include his loving wife, Carol Lehnhardt, of Dubuque, IA; his sons, Robert Lehnhardt II, of Hazel Green, WI, and Steven Lehnhardt, of Hazel Green, WI; his 3 grandchildren, Shannon Lehnhardt, of Dubuque, IA, Robert Lehnhardt III, of Colorado Springs, CO, and Brittany (James) Gaylord, of Dubuque, IA; his 4 great-grandchildren, AudRihanna Thomas, Tripp, Charles and Murdoc Gaylord; his siblings, Barb (Barney) Bishop, of Dubuque, IA, and Richard Lehnhardt, of Dubuque, IA; his sisters-in-law, Sissy (Smitty) Schmitt, of Bad Axe, MI, and Tammy (Dan) Felderman, of Dubuque, IA; and numerous nieces; nephews; cousins; and extended family; friends; and neighbors.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; his mother and father-in-law, Mina and Charlie Willcox; his step-father, Judd Slattery; and his brother-in-law, Louis Willcox.
Robert’s family would like to thank his family and friends, along with Dr. Viner and his nurse, Ann, Dr. Cao, the Finley Homecare nurses, Sammi and Erica and the nurses and staff at St. Croix Hospice for all of their love, support and kindness.
