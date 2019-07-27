GALENA, Ill. — Herbert F. “Herb” Westemeier, 72, of Galena, IL, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Midwest Medical Center, Galena.
Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, where family and friends may gather after 4 p.m. until time of service. The rosary will be recited beginning at 3:45 p.m. Military honors will be accorded following the service by Galena VFW Post #2665 and American Legion Post #193. Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Galena. Cremation rites have been accorded.
He was born January 10, 1947, in Galena, the son of Albert and Veronica (Kriebs) Westemeier. Herb attended Galena schools. He enlisted in the United States Marines on December 29, 1964, and served during the Vietnam War until his honorable discharge as Lance Corporal on March 29, 1967. Herb married Ellen Timmerman on November 14, 1970, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Sinsinawa, WI, and she survives. He worked and retired from the Jo Daviess County Highway Department and then continued on with Herb’s Sharpening Service which he started in 1990. His true lifelong passion was farming, something he did his entire life. He was a member of the Galena Eagle’s Club. Herb enjoyed hunting, playing euchre and getting coffee with his morning coffee buddies.
He is survived by his wife Ellen; four children, Patti (Jay) King, of Tolono, IL, James Westemeier, of Darlington, WI, Carrie (Bryan) Harris, of Tolono, IL and Mike (Beth) Westemeier, of Ripon, WI; eight grandchildren, Dylan Westemeier, Daniel, Natalie, Rachael and Andrew King, Brennan and Brady Harris, Mason Westemeier; one sister, Shirley (Dale) Johnson, of Galena.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, twins in infancy and Paul; and a sister, Janet.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to Hospice of Dubuque in memory of Herb.
