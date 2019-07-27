HANOVER, Ill. — Dennis J. Phillips, 65, of Hanover, IL, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Waverly Place of Stockton, IL.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, at Furlong Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Galena.
He was born September 22, 1953, in Hazel Green, WI, the son of Franklin and Anna (Schoenfeld) Phillips. Dennis was currently employed at Dura in Stockton, where he has worked for the past twenty-six years. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, fishing and hunting.
He is survived by one son, Charles (Louise), of San Antonio, TX; one daughter, Susan Templeton, of Paragould, AR; four grandsons, Frederick, Jonathan, Dominick and Damion; three brothers, Blaine R. (Dixie Gayton) Phillips, of Loves Park, IL, Blaire F. (Betty) Phillips, of Scales Mound, IL, and Claire A. (Patricia) Phillips, of East Dubuque, IL; his nieces; nephews; and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a granddaughter, Zoey; and a brother, Ellsworth “Bud” Phillips.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Mercy One, Dubuque and Waverly Place of Stockton for their care and compassion during this difficult time.
Online condolences may be left at www.furlongfuneralchapel.com.