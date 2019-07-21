WORTHINGTON, IOWA — Carl Raymond “Cub” Burger, 73, of Worthington, Iowa, passed away from natural causes Sunday, July 14, 2019, at his home. Cub has donated his body to the University of Iowa, Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology, Deeded Body Program. Cub will be buried at St. Paul Cemetery in Worthington at a later date.
Cub was born December 13, 1945, in Farley, Iowa, the son of Raymond and Marcella (Drees) Burger-Wolfe. He served in the U.S. Air Force from October 1, 1965, to February 11, 1969. During that time he spent one year in Da Nang, Vietnam.
Survivors include his siblings; Kaye (Eldon) Trumm and Dave "Crockett" (Linda) Burger, both of Worthington, a sister-in-law, Marian Burger, of New Vienna, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; 3 siblings, Darlene (Merrill "Bud") Smock, John Burger and Wilma "Billie" Wolfe.