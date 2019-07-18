WORTHINGTON, Iowa — Carl Raymond “Cub” Burger, 73, of Worthington, Iowa, passed away from natural causes on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at home.
Cub has donated his body to the University of Iowa Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology Deeded Body Program. Cub will be buried at St. Paul Cemetery in Worthington at a later date.
Cub was born in Farley, Iowa, on December 13, 1945, the son of Raymond and Marcella (Drees) Burger-Wolfe. He served in the U.S. Air Force from October 1, 1965 until February 11, 1969. During that time, he spent one year in Da-Nang, Vietnam.
Survivors include his siblings, Kaye (Eldon) Trumm and Dave “Crockett” (Linda) Burger, both of Worthington; a sister-in-law, Marian Burger, of New Vienna, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and three siblings, Darlene (Merrill “Bud”) Smock, John Burger and Wilma “Billie” Wolfe.
