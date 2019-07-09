CASSVILLE, Wis. — June L. Eckstein, age 92, of Cassville, Wis., passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Orchard Manor Nursing Home in rural Lancaster.
She was born June 12, 1927, the daughter of Severt and Ida (Julson) Martin. On October 30, 1948, June was united in marriage to George J. Eckstein in Mineral Point, Wis. Together, they enjoyed square dancing. June also liked to crochet and play cards, and was a member of the women’s club and St. Charles Catholic Church in Cassville.
Surviving are her son-in-law, Gary Kasper; a daughter-in-law, Mary Ann Eckstein; three grandchildren, Brandi (Todd) Kasper-Theisen, Jason (Toni) Eckstein and Jamie Eckstein; eight great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George; a daughter, Bonnie Kasper; a son, David; a grandson, Jason Kasper; and siblings, Sylvia Harris, Twila Rohowetz, and Victor, Clifford and Kenneth Martin.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019, at St. Charles Catholic Cemetery in Cassville. Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory in Cassville is assisting the family.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.martinschwartzfuneralhomes.com.