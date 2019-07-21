M. Madelyn (Fleege) Tranel, 64, of East Dubuque, Ill. passed away Friday afternoon, July 19, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, Iowa, following a sudden illness, surrounded by her family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at St. Mary’s Church in East Dubuque, with Fr. Peter Snieg officiating. Burial will be in East Dubuque Cemetery.
Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday at Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, where the parish scripture service will be held at 2:45 p.m.
Madelyn was born on August 18, 1954, in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of Dorrance J. and Virginia (Graham) Fleege. She was a graduate of Wahlert High School, class of 1972, and attended Loras College.
Madelyn was formerly a bookkeeper and in-home day care provider. She enjoyed puzzles, game shows, reading, music, hosting holiday parties, but most of all she enjoyed spoiling her 11 grandchildren.
Surviving are four children, Laurie (Eric) Miller, of East Dubuque, Jenny (Corey) LuGrain, of Asbury, Iowa, Chris (Kim) Tierney and Mike (Abby) Tierney, both of East Dubuque; 11-grandchildren, Ayden, Connor and Tierney Miller, Grace, Addison, Nick, and Jack LuGrain, Zander and Ashlyn Tierney, and Ella and Camden Tierney; her sister, Barb (Rog) Kramer, of East Dubuque; and brother, Danny (Kelley) Fleege, of Dubuque; and her sister-in-law, Nancy Fleege, of Placentia, Calif., her treasured companion, Ernie Hart, of Galena; and the father of her children, John Tierney, of Dubuque; and many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Madelyn was preceded in death by her parents; and three brothers, David, Donald and Dean Fleege.
Madelyn’s family wishes to give special thanks to the East Dubuque Ambulance and EMT’s, the doctors and staff at Mercy One-Dubuque, Air Care personnel and the wonderful doctors and staff at UIHC, Iowa City.
In lieu of flowers, a Madelyn Tranel memorial fund has been established.
