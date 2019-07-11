Joseph B. Behan, Dubuque — Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, July 13, Grace Baptist Church, 3966 Asbury Road. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 12, at the church.
William B. Boyes, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 13, Hoffmann Schneider and Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 12, at the funeral home.
Norman L. Breiner, Dubuque — Celebration of Life: 4 p.m. Saturday, July 13, Steeple Square, 101 E. 15 St. Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Steeple Square.
Patricia A. Dietz, Colorado Springs, Colo. — Celebration of Life: 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 13, Asbury Eagles Club, 5900 Saratoga Road, Asbury, Iowa.
Bernard R. Disch, Dickeyville, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, Lancaster United Methodist Church. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church.
June L. Eckstein, Cassville, Wis. — Graveside services: 11 a.m. Friday, July 12, St. Charles Catholic Cemetery, Cassville.
Raundle R. Ericson, Galena, Ill. — Celebration of Life: 3 p.m. Saturday, July 13, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Visitation: Noon Saturday until time of services at the funeral chapel.
Joan F. Faherty, Platteville, Wis. — Celebration of Life: Noon Saturday, July 13, Melby Funeral Home and Crematory, Platteville. Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the funeral home.
Joyce Kienast, Guttenberg, Iowa — Services: 3 to 8 p.m. today, Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, 207 S. 1st St., Guttenberg.
Lenora L. Krieg, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. Friday, July 12, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Mercedes G. Lynch, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Anthony Catholic Church. Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. at the church.
George W. Lyons, Dubuque — Celebration of Life: 6 p.m. Monday, July 22, Riverfront Pavilion, Eagle Point Park. Visitation: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 22, at the pavilion.
Sister Vanna Rauth, OP, Sinsinawa, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 12, Sinsinawa Motherhouse. Visitation: 6:30 p.m. today at the motherhouse.
Eloise R. Weber, Platteville, Wis. — Celebration of Life: 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, Melby Funeral Home and Crematory, Platteville. Visitation: Noon Saturday, Aug. 17, until time of services at the funeral home.
Mary Lou White, Kearney, Neb. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 12, Reiff Funeral Home, Dyersville, Iowa. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. today, and 9 a.m. Friday until time of services at the funeral home.