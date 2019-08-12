Charles J. Althoff, Cascade, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, St. Raphael’s Cathedral. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
David T. Becwar, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18,
Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory,
2595 Rockdale Road.
James J. Doyle, Galena — Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Galena. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.
Delores H. Fleege, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. today, Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Trinity Church, 1701 Rhomberg Avenue.
Marcella I. Hannig, Peosta, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. today, Holy Family Catholic Church New Melleray, Peosta.
Mary E. McGuire, Platteville, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 104 E. Harriet St., Darlington, Wis. Visitation: 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the church.
Sister Patricia Robinson, BVM, Dubuque — Services: 10:15 a.m. today, Marian Hall Chapel. Visitation: 9 a.m. until time of services at the chapel.
Isabelle A. Stillmunkes, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. today, Church of the Nativity. Visitation: 9 a.m. until time of services at the church.
Carolyn A. Visser, Dubuque — Celebration of Life: 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, Hadley Chapel, Hillcrest Campus, 2005 Asbury Road. Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at the chapel.
Eloise R. Weber, Platteville, Wis. — Celebration of Life: 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, Melby Funeral Home and Crematory, Platteville. Visitation: Noon Saturday until time of services at the funeral home.