DUBUQUE, Iowa — Paul E. O’Meara, age 93, of Dubuque, was called home peacefully at 9:25 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Ennoble Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation.
To honor Paul’s life, funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at St. Patrick’s Church, 1425 Iowa Street, where friends may visit from 9 a.m. until time of services. Msgr. Thomas E. Toale will officiate. Burial will take place at St. John Cemetery in Placid, Iowa. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is in charge of arrangements.
Paul was born in Farley, Iowa, on May 20, 1926, the third child of Martin E. and Mary M. (Tench) O’Meara. Paul moved to Dubuque when he was eight years old, and has been a resident ever since, spending the last 29 years at Eccumenical Towers. He honorably served his country with the U.S. Army for five years during the Korean War.
Paul had an excellent work ethic, and was employed with Western Auto before going into the service. After he returned home, he went to work in the shipping department at Stampfer’s Department Store for 23 years. After the store closed, he then went to work for Rural Insurance Company until his retirement.
He was a faith-filled man, a loyal member of St. Patrick’s Church for over 60 years, and was also a member of the Dubuque County Right to Life. In his free time, Paul enjoyed listening to the local news and Iowa Hawkeyes football on the radio and watching golf on TV.
Paul is survived by several cousins.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister and brother (in infancy).
Paul’s family would like to thank the wonderful drivers from Meals on Wheels for their kindness and the help they provided for Paul. Also thanks to the nurses and staff members of MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and Ennoble Manor — we truly appreciate all you have done for Paul.
Memorials will be accepted by the family to be distributed among his favorite charities.
