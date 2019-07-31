Dee Skyles Elmer, 49, passed away in Grundy Center, Iowa, in July 2019.
No services will be held.
She was born Dawn Dee Skyles in LaGrande, Oregon, on February 5, 1970. She weighed 2 lbs. 13 oz. Later changed her name to Dee Skyles. She went on to have five children whom she dearly loved and talked about all the time. One of her children, Bryonna, didn’t make it in this world, and she never forgot to tell those she trusted, about ALL of her children. Dee was immensely proud of her children and all they are to this world. There was never a doubt, if you saw them together, that she was loved right back. Dee was kindhearted, thoughtful and compassionate. She also had the best laugh that could be heard from far away. Dee required ice to be in every drink she had in her hand. She was hospitable and would take in any stray animal that needed a home. Animals were part of her soul, they connected with her like nothing you have ever seen. Dee had many pets over the years and always stuck by them until the end of their years. She was known for her amazing Snickerdoodles, her cheesecake and her peanut butter cookies, and her famous Filipino Adobo, among other dishes she was great at. We will miss you, Dee, until we see you again.....
Surviving are four children, Bradlee (Destiny), Tayler, Tanner, Angelina; both parents, Jack (Eleanor), Sharyn; one sister, Shawn.
Dee was preceded in death by her husband, Jodie Elmer; and her daughter, Bryonna Elmer.