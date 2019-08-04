HOLY CROSS, Iowa — Celestine A. “Cele” Sigwarth, age 91, of Holy Cross, Iowa, was called home peacefully at 2 a.m. on July 30, 2019, at home, surrounded by his loving family.
To honor Cele’s life, funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Balltown, Iowa, with Rev. Noah J. Diehm officiating. To celebrate Cele’s life, family and friends may visit from 3 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 468 Balltown Road, where there will be a parish scripture wake service held at 2:30 p.m. and a prayer service by the Farley American Legion Post 656 at 7 p.m. Burial will be in St. Francis of Assisi Cemetery, where full military honors will be accorded by the Farley American Legion Post 656. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St., is in charge of arrangements.
Cele was born on October 16, 1927, near Balltown, Iowa, on the farm of his parents, John and Anna (Leick) Sigwarth. Cele married Eleanor E. Heiberger on May 4, 1954, in Bankston. On the farm where Cele spent his childhood, he and Eleanor would farm for 59 years. Cele was also an Insurance Agent with Farley/Grinnell Mutual. He was a veteran who served from 1951-1953, as a PFC (Private First Class) — Acting Corporal with the U.S. Army at the 112th Infantry Regiment Headquarters — Intelligence Section in Germany during the Korean Conflict. Cele was a proud member of the Farley American Legion Post 656 for 60+ years and was recognized for the same.
Those left to cherish Cele’s memory include his 3 children, Joanie (Ron) Heitzman, of Dubuque, IA, Jeanie Sigwarth, of Holy Cross, IA and Jerry (Angie) Sigwarth Sr., of Holy Cross, IA; a daughter-in-law, Dr. Nicky Fox, of Columbia, MD; 8 grandchildren, Justin (fiance Nicole Trompeter) Heitzman, of Seattle, WA, Karl (Erica) Sigwarth, of North Liberty, IA, Valerie (fiance Jesse Pullen) Heitzman, of Dubuque, IA, Jerry “J.P.” (Meggan) Sigwarth Jr., of Holy Cross, IA, Stacey (friend Mitch Bryson) Sigwarth, of Dubuque, IA, James Sigwarth, of Columbia. MD, Darcy Sigwarth, of Columbia, MD, and Tim Ruden Jr., of Holy Cross, IA; 3 great-grandsons; and his siblings, Alice Link, Marina Klein and Lucilla Link, all of Dubuque, IA, and Louis Sigwarth, of Balltown, IA.
Cele was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Eleanor; a son, John Sigwarth; and his siblings, Fr. Reynold Sigwarth, Armella Banwarth, Dorothy Klein and Werner Sigwarth.
The family wishes to extend a thank you to the staff of Dr. Jared Freiburger’s Medical Associates Office and of the Dubuque VA Office. Special gratitude and shout out to Hospice of Dubuque and staff, especially Tim, Tammie, Nichole and Ryan. With your support, Cele’s dream to remain at home was easily achieved.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.behrfuneralhome.com.