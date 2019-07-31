James M. Connolly, Delhi, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade, Iowa. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today and after 9 a.m. Wednesday, Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade.
Ruth Eastlick, Platteville, Wis. — Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, Mt. Zion United Church of Christ, Cornelia, Wis.
Shirley Einsweiler, Galena, Ill. — Celebration of Life: 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, Galena Elks Lodge.
L’Dean D. Henkes, Monona, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Monona. Visitation: After 10 a.m. today at the church.
Michael H. Hess, Worthington, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Paul Catholic Church, Worthington. Visitation: 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. today at the church.
Louis E. Kartman, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Lord of Life Lutheran Church, Asbury. Visitation: After 9 a.m. today at the church.
Michelle L. Lancaster, Platteville, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Visitation: After 10 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Julie A. Noble, Strawberry Point, Iowa — Celebration of Life: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, Loren Foster American Legion Post, Lamont, Iowa.
Henry A. Ollendick, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, Holy Ghost Church, 305 W. Main St., Dickeyville, Wis.
Margaret Reisner, Services: 11 a.m,. Monday, Aug. 5, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Waukon. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Monday at the church.
Evelyn L. Sanderson, Shullsburg, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, Shullsburg. Visitation: After 10 a.m. today at the church.
Eloise R. Weber, Platteville, Wis. — Celebration of Life: 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, Melby Funeral Home and Crematory, Platteville. Visitation: Noon Saturday, Aug. 17, until time of services at the funeral home.
George F. Willging, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, Holy Spirit parish, Holy Ghost Church, 2921 Central Ave. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St.