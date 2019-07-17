Floyd John Hammel, 83, of Dubuque, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
Friends may call from 3 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Hoffmann Schneider and Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road, where a wake service will be held at 2:45 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Ghost Catholic Church, with Rev. Father Steve Garner as the Celebrant. Burial will take place at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the Dubuque Marine Corp.
Floyd was born in Dubuque on July 29, 1935, son of Christian F. and Edna Dorothy (Hammerand) Hammel. He married Rose Ann Klein on October 6, 1962, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church.
Floyd served in the U.S. Army. He was a farmer on the family farm, and in 2016, the farm became a Heritage Farm. He retired in 2009.
He enjoyed watching old western movies, classic country music, playing euchre, gardening, collecting toy tractors and family pictures. He loved to tell one liners, known as “the Hammel humor.”
He was a member of Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Ghost Catholic Church and Farm Bureau.
Surviving is his wife, Rose Hammel; his children, Julie Milligan, of Sherrill, Iowa, John (Patty) Hammel, of New Hampton, Iowa, Jane Hammel, of Dubuque, Jim (Laura) Hammel, of Sherrill, and Jeff Hammel, of Sherrill; grandchildren, Travis (Mariah), Michael (Tomas), Zach (Samantha), Emily (Colton), Dan, Lacey, Nick (Abby), Luke (Jessi), Mitchel (Tierney) and Sydney; one great-grandchild, Tyler John (with one due in November); one sister-in-law, Darlene Klein; and one brother-in-law, Norm Klein; plus many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Merlin (Jean) Hammel; one sister-in-law, Delphine (Dick) Dolter; and brothers-in-law, Don (Ann) Klein, George Klein and Richard Klein.
”I may not have a lot of money, but I am a wealthy man.”
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hskfh.com.