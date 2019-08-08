Mary P. “Pat” (Lemmer) Lux, age 89, of Dubuque, was called home peacefully at 8:52 a.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019, at Hawkeye Care Center, surrounded by her loving family.
To honor Pat’s life, funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019, at St. Joseph Church, 10270 Key West Drive, Key West, Iowa, with Rev. Rodney M. Allers officiating. To celebrate Pat’s life, family and friends may visit from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019, at St. Joseph Church, Key West. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is in charge of arrangements.
Pat was born on July 19, 1930, in Cascade, Iowa, daughter of Jacob and Rosella (Conter) Lemmer. Pat was united in marriage to the love of her life, William “Bill” Lux, on December 31, 1951, in Maquoketa, and they were blessed with 40 years and 4 children together before he was sadly called home ahead of her on Aug. 14, 1992.
Pat fully embraced her full time role as a wife, mother and homemaker, she took great pride in caring for her home and family. She was a phenomenal cook, and her fried chicken was always a favorite with everyone. When she found a little down time in her days, Pat enjoyed working on her next crafting or quilting project or playing cards with family and friends. She also liked spending time in the great outdoors, whether it be trying her luck at her favorite fishing hole, strolling around the neighborhood and bird watching. Pat loved everything about birds and had an extensive collection of clocks, statues and trinkets in her home. She was also a savant when it came to the names of all presidents and state capitals.
Pat’s faith was extremely important to her, she was a long time member of St. Joseph Church in Key West, always arriving early to “claim her seat” in the back, and was also active with their Rosary Society. We are saddened at losing our sweet mother, grandmother, sister and friend, but are able to find some comfort in the knowledge that she is now resting peacefully, free of the health issues that she has faced with such grace these past weeks.
Those left to cherish Pat’s memory include her 4 children, Dean (Peg) Lux, Aurora, CO, Ann (Bill) Mayne, Key West, IA, Carl Lux, Key West, IA and Betty Lux, Key West, IA; her 8 grandchildren; her 17 great-grandchildren; her 7 siblings, Dorothy Aschtgen, Cascade, IA, Betty (Dick) Johnson, Cedar Rapids, IA, Rose (Dean) Mason, Carson, IA, Monica Chapman, Manchester, IA, Robert (Madonna) Lemmer, Monticello, IA, Jim Lemmer, Monticello, IA and Mike (Laurie) Lemmer, Cascade, IA; and a sister-in-law, Janet Lemmer, Cedar Falls, IA.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William “Bill” Lux; her siblings, Mary Ann Lemmer, Theresa (LaVerl) Chapman, Donald Lemmer, Richard Lemmer and Herman Lemmer; and 2 brothers-in-law, Elmer Aschtgen and Glen Chapman.
Pat’s family would like to extend a special thank-you to the nurses and staff of Hawkeye Care Center and Hospice of Dubuque, for all of their kind, compassionate and professional care of Pat and her entire family.
Memorials will be accepted by the family to be distributed among her favorite charities.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.behr funeralhome.com.