GRIMES, Iowa — Robert Ray Kleinow, 55, of Grimes, Iowa, formerly of Monticello, Iowa, died Saturday, July 6, 2019, at home.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa. Father Paul Connolly will officiate. Private family burial will take place at Burge Cemetery, following a luncheon at Manning Hall. Visitation will begin at 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Elliott Chapel in New London, Iowa, with the family receiving friends from 6 until 8 p.m. A prayer vigil will be held at 5:30 p.m.