Paul Valentine Schiffman, 89, of Dubuque, passed away on July 12, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Church of the Resurrection with Rev. Father Phillip Gibbs as the celebrant. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery, with military honors conducted by the American Legion Post #6. Friends may call from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Hoffmann Schneider and Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road, where there will be a wake service at 7 p.m. Friends may continue to call from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. Thursday at Church of the Resurrection.
Paul was born March 16, 1930, in Dickeyville, WI, son of Harry Leo and Dolores (Hinderman) Schiffman, the oldest of nine children. He served in the U.S. Army in Germany with the Army of Occupation during European reconstruction.
After a four-year courtship that included his service time in the Army, he married the love of his life and partner until the very end, Dolores Collins, on June 9, 1953, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena, IL. They shared a love of travel, playing cards, dancing, spoiling grandchildren, and enjoying the little and big joys of life. He and Dolores were winter Texans for over 20 years, making a second home near friends in Mission, TX.
Paul worked at the former Dubuque Packing Company for 42 years, retiring in 1994. Because of the Depression and need to help on the family farm, Paul was unable to complete high school with his peers. He returned to school as an adult and graduated from Dubuque Senior High School. With his bright mind and love of learning, he was encouraged to continue his education into college, but chose instead to help his children pursue their degrees.
Paul was a devout Roman Catholic and member of Resurrection Parish for 50 years where he was an active volunteer. He was a Scoutmaster for his son’s Cub and Boy Scout units in Galena, IL. He was an avid golfer, playing his last round at 88 years of age. He was a brilliant gardener and took great pride in his flowerbeds and yard. He loved flowers and was at one time a Midwestern tester for Jackson Perkins roses. He was also an avid water skier, taking his last run at 80 years old. He spent countless hours on the Mississippi teaching his children, and hundreds of others who wanted to learn, how to water ski behind his yellow boat. He enjoyed watching Chicago Cubs and Iowa Hawkeyes games with Dolores.
He had a love of people and was friendly to everyone he met, including strangers. He loved to talk and listen, which made him a great friend, brother and father figure to all he encountered. His gentle spirit, laugh and smile were infectious. Above all, Paul loved his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Dolores; two sons, Mark (Kathy) Schiffman, of Carmel, IN, and Dr. Eric (Karen Kloser) Schiffman, of St. Paul, MN; one daughter, Ann (Jim) Ruble, of Casper, WY; six grandchildren, Elise (Zach Shacter) Schiffman, Julia Schiffman, Adam Schiffman, Paul Schiffman, Jimmy Ruble and Jacob Ruble; one brother, Harold (Teresa) Schiffman, of Tennyson, WI; two sisters, Vera (Gerry) Kruser, of Kieler, WI, and Sharon (Jack) Pitzen, of Dickeyville, WI; one brother-in-law, Terry Bode, of Kieler, WI; two sisters-in-law, Dorothy Chapman, of East Dubuque, IL, and Rosemary (Fred) Wendl, of Silvis, IL; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Bert, and four sisters, Mary Lou (Al) Feltes, Jane (Terry) Bode, Joyce (David) Pearce and Adele (Dick) Helbing.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials may be made to the Philomena Fund at Resurrection Church or Hospice of Dubuque.
A special thank you to the amazing, caring staff and caregivers at Hospice of Dubuque, and the staff at Luther Manor’s Grand Meadows location.
