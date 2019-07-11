PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Esther B. Mootz, 96, of Platteville, Wis., died on Monday, July 8, 2019.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Platteville. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Platteville. Friends may call from 4 until 8 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019, at Melby Funeral Home and Crematory in Platteville, or from 9:30 until 10:15 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Memorials may be made to the Esther B. Mootz memorial fund. Online condolences may be made left for the family at www.melbyfh.com.
Esther was born in New Vienna, Iowa, on January 26, 1923, daughter of Anton and Theresa (Kass) Neuhaus. She was united in marriage to Donald J. Mootz on June 18, 1941, at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Hopkinton, Iowa. He preceded her in death on March 28, 2006. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Platteville and also of the CCW. She enjoyed tending to her flowers, decorating for the holidays, crocheting and doing puzzles. Esther was an excellent cook.
Esther is survived by four children, Gloria (Tom) Steffen, John (Jeannie) Mootz, Dennis (Linda Rundell) Mootz and Joan (Mark) Deal; 10 grandchildren, Paul (Theresa) Steffen, June (Chris White) Winske, Julie (Tom) Huebner, Bryan (Kim) Steffen, Lisa (Mike) Ross, Amy (Darren) Guski, Brad (Becky) Mootz, Matt (Jackie) Mootz, Jill (John) Wozniczka and John (Ashley) Deal; 17 great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Robert Mootz; and many nieces and nephews.
Esther was preceded in death by her husband, Don; her parents; infant children, James and Mary Mootz; and three sisters, Marion Kremer, Delores Miller and Etta Feldman.