Charles H. Altepeter, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Gabriel’s Church of the Holy Family Parish, Prairie du Chien. Visitation: 10 a.m. until time of services at the church.
Daniel L. Biermann, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, Reiff Funeral Home, Farley, Iowa. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, and 10 a.m. until time of services on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Mary L. Bowden, Cuba City, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, St. Rose of Lima Church, Cuba City. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Casey Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Cuba City, and 9 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Judith A. Braun, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, St. Anthony Catholic Church. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider and Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road.
Laurence H. Chandler, Lancaster, Wis. — Services: 4 p.m. today, Melby Funeral Home and Crematory, Platteville, Wis. Visitation: 1 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
Cornelius L. Donovan, Cascade, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Garryowen. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 26, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Mark A. French, Lancaster, Wis. — Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, July 27, St. Clement Catholic Church, Lancaster. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 26, and noon Saturday until time of services at the church.
Eugene J. Gates, Cuba City, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, Melby Funeral Home and Crematory, Platteville, Wis. Visitation: 10 a.m. Wednesday until time of services at the funeral home.
Betty J. Langdon, Cuba City, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, Garrity Funeral Home Chapel, Prairie du Chien, Wis. Visitation: 9 a.m. Wednesday until time of services at the chapel.
Mary Jane Moss, Dyersville, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 26, and 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Avenue SW, Dyersville.
Gary D. Scheffert, Dubuque — Services: 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 3 p.m. Wednesday until time of services at the funeral home.
M. Madelyn Tranel, East Dubuque, Ill. — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Church, East Dubuque.
Eloise R. Weber, Platteville, Wis. — Celebration of Life: 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, Melby Funeral Home and Crematory, Platteville. Visitation: Noon Saturday, Aug. 17, until time of services at the funeral home.
Herbert Westemeier, Galena, Ill. — Services: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Visitation: 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, until time of services at the chapel.