Sister Janet (Helena) Osterhoff, OSF, of the Clare House in Dubuque, died at 7:34 p.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. today at the Francis Chapel, with a Funeral Vigil at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019, also at the chapel. Burial will take place at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Sister Janet was born in Dubuque on January 16, 1941, the daughter of Joseph and Louise (Jaeggi) Osterhoff.
She entered the Sisters of St. Francis on September 3, 1958, and made final profession of vows on August 12, 1967. Sister received her bachelor’s degree in education at Briar Cliff College in Sioux City, Iowa. She ministered as a teacher in Dubuque and Dyersville, Iowa, at Holy Trinity, Holy Ghost and St. Mary, and in Illinois, at Hazel Crest.
Sister is survived by her sister, Betty Weiland; her brother, Robert (Laura) Osterhoff; nieces and nephews; and her Franciscan sisters, with whom she shared over 59 years of her life.
Sister was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother-in-law, Thomas Weiland.
The Sisters of St. Francis express their thanks to Hospice of Dubuque for their care and concern.
Memorials may be given to the Sisters of St. Francis in Dubuque.
Miller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.