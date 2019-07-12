Joseph B. Behan,
Dubuque — Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, July 13, Grace Baptist Church, 3966 Asbury Road. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today at the church.
William B. Boyes,
Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 13, Hoffmann Schneider and Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Norman L. Breiner,
Dubuque — Celebration of Life: 4 p.m. Saturday, July 13, Steeple Square, 101 E. 15th St. Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Steeple Square.
Patricia A. Dietz, Colorado Springs, Colo. — Celebration of Life: 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 13, Asbury Eagles Club, 5900 Saratoga Road, Asbury, Iowa.
Bernard R. Disch,
Dickeyville, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, Lancaster United Methodist Church. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church.
June L. Eckstein, Cassville, Wis. — Graveside services: 11 a.m. today, St. Charles Catholic Cemetery, Cassville.
Raundle R. Ericson,
Galena, Ill. — Celebration of Life: 3 p.m. Saturday, July 13, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Visitation: Noon Saturday until time of services at the funeral chapel.
Joan F. Faherty,
Platteville, Wis. — Celebration of Life: Noon Saturday, July 13, Melby Funeral Home and Crematory, Platteville. Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the funeral home.
Lavon Klais,
Fennimore, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Paul’s Liberty Ridge Church, Liberty Township, Wis.
Lenora L. Krieg,
Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St.
George W. Lyons,
Dubuque — Celebration of Life: 6 p.m. Monday, July 22, Riverfront Pavilion, Eagle Point Park. Visitation: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 22, at the pavilion.
Dorothy H. Macke,
Lancaster, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 15, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory, Lancaster. Visitation; 9 a.m. Monday until time of services at the funeral home.
Esther B. Mootz,
Platteville, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 13, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Platteville. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, Melby Funeral Home and Crematory, Platteville, and 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Sister Vanna Rauth, OP,
Sinsinawa, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Sinsinawa Motherhouse.
Eloise R. Weber, Platteville, Wis. — Celebration of Life: 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, Melby Funeral Home and Crematory, Platteville. Visitation: Noon Saturday, Aug. 17, until time of services at the funeral home.
Mary Lou White,
Kearney, Neb. — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Dyersville, Iowa. Visitation: After 9 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
Patricia L. Wilming,
Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. today, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. Visitation: 9 until 9:30 a.m., Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.