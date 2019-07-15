PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — David D. Droessler, 64, of Platteville, died Friday, July 12, 2019, at home.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at St. Andrew Church in Tennyson with Rev. Bernard Rott officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Friends may call from 3 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the church, where the parish wake service will be at 2:45 p.m. Friends also may call from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Thursday at the church before the service. Casey Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.
David was born on January 12, 1955, in Lancaster, Wisconsin, the son of Donald V. and Marie (Langkamp) Droessler. He graduated from Potosi High School and worked at Lands’ End, Alter Metal Company and John Deere Dubuque Tractor Works. After retirement, he enjoyed socializing at many establishments.
David was the proud father of Amber Droessler, of Cuba City, and Crystal Droessler, of Platteville. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Chloe, Billie Jean and Gracie Shaffer; a sister, Arleen (Fran) Ouderkirk, of Sherrill, IA; a brother, Gary (Deb) Droessler, of Potosi; two sisters-in-law, Karen Droessler, of Bettendorf, IA, and Marlene “Beanie” Droessler, of Potosi; a special friend, Pat Foht Carlson, of Dubuque, IA; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Wayne, Merlin and Terry.
In lieu of plants and flowers, a David D. Droessler Memorial Fund has been established.