WEST UNION, Iowa — Shirley Barness, 78, of West Union, Iowa, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Gundersen Palmer Hospital in West Union, Iowa.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Burnham-Wood-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, West Union, Iowa. There will also be a one hour visitation before services at the church on Monday. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 12, 2019, at Bethany Lutheran Church, rural Ossian, Iowa, with Rev. Zachary Smith as the Officiant. Burial will follow at West Union Cemetery, West Union, Iowa.