Sister Eileen Anglim, BVM (Rose Francis), 88, of 1130 Carmel Drive in Dubuque, died Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Caritas Center.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in the Marian Hall Chapel, where a Memorial Prayer Service will follow at 10:30 a.m., and then Mass of Christian Burial. Burial will take place at Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Sister Eileen was an elementary teacher at St. Mary in Waucoma, Iowa, as well as in Chicago, Phoenix, Los Angeles and Kansas City, Mo. She was a college librarian in Kansas City and Chicago, where she also worked as coordinator of a college religious education center and high school librarian. She served as parish minister in south San Francisco and Burlingame, both in California.
She was born in Kansas City, Mo., on September 15, 1930, to Frank and Rose Purcell Anglim. She entered the BVM congregation on September 8, 1948, from St. Thomas Parish in Minneapolis. She professed first vows on March 19, 1951, and final vows on August 15, 1956.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Sister Mary Jean Rita, BVM, Frank, William, Thomas, Bishop Mario Roberto Emmett, CSsR, James, Brother Maurice, FSC and Joseph Anglim.
She is survived by nieces and nephews; and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 70 years.
Memorials may be given to Sisters of Charity, BVM Support Fund, 1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, IA 52003 or online at https://www.bvmcong.org/support_donate.cfm.
Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road, is in charge of arrangements.