Finley’s Wendt Center Becomes Accredited by the American College of Radiology

UnityPoint Health – Finley Hospital’s Wendt Regional Cancer Center has been awarded a three-year term of accreditation in radiation oncology as the result of a recent review by the American College of Radiology (ACR). Finley’s Wendt Regional Cancer Center is the only healthcare facility in Dubuque to receive this honor. This accreditation is a symbol of the high quality and safety standards the Wendt Center continuously achieves and maintains.
To achieve the ACR Gold Standard of Accreditation, the Wendt Center’s personnel qualifications, equipment requirements, quality assurance, and quality control procedures went through a rigorous review process and met specific qualifications. All aspects of the ACR accreditation process are overseen by board-certified, expert radiologists and medical physicists in advanced diagnostic imaging.
“The Wendt Center is pleased to earn this accreditation,” says Mike Kelly, Manager of Finley’s Wendt Center. “While we’ve always maintained high quality standards, we now have a professional organization of 36,000 physicians to validate our care and performance.”
The Gold Standard of Accreditation comes as no surprise to a cancer program with such a storied history as the Wendt Center. According to Press Ganey, a nationally recognized leader in transformational patient experience, over 98% of patients who responded to the survey gave the Wendt Center the highest ranking possible for the overall quality of care. In fact, the Wendt Center ranked in the top one percent of all cancer units in the Press Ganey Survey for 2017-2018.
“The Wendt Center team is focused on meeting all quality standards and ensuring every patient has a positive experience when going through something as trying as cancer,” adds Kelly. “We continue to introduce technologies and services that improve the fight against cancer. But more importantly, everyone who receives treatment at the Wendt Center becomes part of the Wendt Center family – their experience is what matters most.”
The ACR is the nation’s oldest and most widely accepted radiation oncology accrediting body, with over 700 accredited sites, and 30 years of accreditation experience. The ACR seal of accreditation represents the highest level of quality and patient safety. It is awarded only to facilities meeting specific Practice Guidelines and Technical Standards developed by ACR after a peer-review evaluation by board-certified radiation oncologists and medical physicists who are experts in the field. Patient care and treatment, patient safety, personnel qualifications, adequacy of facility equipment, quality control procedures, and quality assurance programs are assessed. The findings are reported to the ACR Committee on Radiation Oncology Accreditation, which subsequently provides the practice with a comprehensive report they can use for continuous practice improvement.
