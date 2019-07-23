FORT DODGE, Iowa — Dyersville Beckman had some more two-out magic in its bag of tricks.
Unfortunately, Mount Ayr had just enough of its own.
Sam Stewart punched a two-out walk-off single into left field, and Class 2A No. 8-ranked and fourth-seeded Mount Ayr outlasted No. 10 Dyersville Beckman, 3-2, in eight innings in their 2A state quarterfinal on Monday afternoon at Rogers Sports Complex.
Beckman (29-14), seeded fifth, used a two-out rally of its own in the fourth inning to take a 2-1 lead on the Raiders (26-2). Mount Ayr drew even in the sixth before walking off two innings later.
“We finally got on top of the ball and made solid contact,” said Beckman shortstop Heather Boeckenstedt, one of just two seniors on the roster. “We were popping up a lot and that’s not really like us. That inning, something just clicked and everyone got excited. Everyone started showing up, but then we just lost it and we didn’t get back into focus. That just kills you.”
The Blazers still have a chance to end the season on a high note. Beckman plays eighth-seeded Wapello (17-13) at 1 p.m. in today’s consolation game.
“We got one more. I was just telling them, what an amazing thing. You don’t get it in basketball, you don’t get it in football,” Beckman coach Ryan Meissner said. “I mean, what an opportunity. Come out, wear the jersey one more time and have some fun one more time. What an electric atmosphere. So, we’ll just have some fun tomorrow and see what happens.”
Beckman was making its state tournament debut. Ten of the Trailblazers’ 12 runs over their last two regional games came with two outs in the inning, and it appeared that magic could work again.
Jadyn Welling led off the fourth with a single before Raiders’ starter Caroline McAlexander recorded the next two outs. Emily Wulfekuhle doubled down the left-field line to put a pair of runners in scoring position for eighth-grader Shea Steffen, who dropped a two-run single into center.
“Just scratched it out,” Meissner said. “Just needed a few more.”
Mount Ayr took a 1-0 lead in the third after two errors and a single — all with two outs — plated the first run. An error leading off the fifth led to Mount Ayr’s second run. Raiders’ No. 9 hitter Payten Lambert singled with two outs to knot the game at 2.
Beckman committed an uncharacteristic four errors in the game.
“I don’t feel like we really showed up today at all,” Boeckenstedt said. “I don’t really know what to say.”
Beckman loaded the bases with nobody out in the top of the sixth, but McAlexander got the first out before inducing a popup from Shea Steffen. The shortstop dove for the ball, but it popped loose. No signal was made by the umpires, but Kamryn Klas was tagged out between first and second and Sydney Steffen was tagged after stepping off second. After an initial umpire conference ruled the go-ahead run scored before the third out was recorded, the Mount Ayr coach protested and the umpires conferred again.
This time, it was ruled the run did not count and the inning was over.
“They told me that the ball was caught, and Sydney stepped off the bag and was tagged out,” Meissner said. “They never signaled the catch, so I don’t know. Our runner at third didn’t tag up, so it’s a moot point. I don’t blame them, it’s us. We didn’t make enough plays. That’s just the way it is.”
Mount Ayr ended it in the eighth. Rachel Sobotka led off with a single and moved to third when Halsie Barnes singled to left. After Sydney Steffen recorded a pair of quick groundouts, Stewart punched the game-winner between shortstop and third.
“We made some plays, we just didn’t make enough,” Meissner said. “That’s the key. We battled, but that’s a good team.”