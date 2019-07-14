A former fan favorite with the Dubuque Fighting Saints has joined the United States Hockey League office.
Luke Curadi, who helped the Saints capture the Clark Cup in their first season back in the United States Hockey League in 2010-11, will serve as director of player personnel. The 28-year old will be responsible for supervision and execution of USHL combines as well as USHL Development Series youth tournaments, in addition to communicating with potential players, parents and advisors on behalf of the league.
Curadi played defense and served as an alternate captain for the Saints in 2010-11 before moving on to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute for four seasons and a brief minor league professional career. He previously worked as a scout for the Green Bay Gamblers and has worked for the International Scouting Services for the past three seasons with a focus on finding talent for the NHL, AHL, and NCAA Division I levels, as well as evaluating NHL Draft-eligible players, pro free agents and NCAA free agents.
“Luke’s background makes him a perfect fit for the position,” USHL deputy commissioner Denny Scanlon said. “As someone who played in the USHL, he can speak to aspiring players and parents about the league based on personal experience. In addition, his scouting background has provided him with a comprehensive understanding of all aspects of the USHL player recruitment and development process.”
Saints land pair on Team USA — Two Saints prospects have been selected to represent USA Hockey at the U17 Five Nations Tournament in Fussen, Germany, next month. The week-long Boys Select 16 Player Development Camp concluded Saturday at the Northtown Center in Amherst, N.Y., with its annual All-Star Game and Five Nations Tournament roster selection.
Kenny Connors, a forward from Glen Mills, Penn., and Hobie Hedquist, a goaltender from Heron Lake, Minn., earned spots on the team. Both players were selected by Dubuque this spring in the USHL Futures Draft.
Gambrell inks two-year deal — Former Saints forward Dylan Gambrell signed a two-year contract extension with the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. Financial terms were not disclosed.
In his first season as a pro, the 22-year-old tallied 20 goals and 45 points in 51 games for the Sharks’ American Hockey League affiliate, the San Jose Barracuda. He has played 11 regular-season games in the NHL without a point but scored one goal in a playoff game this spring.
Gambrell played on the Saints’ 2012-13 Clark Cup championship team and starred at the University of Denver. The Sharks selected the Bonney Lake, Wash., native 60th overall in the 2016 NHL Draft.
Miska to Colorado — Former Saints goaltender Hunter Miska, who spent the past two seasons in the Arizona Coyotes organization and played one NHL game this season, signed a free-agent contract with the Colorado Eagles, the AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche. The 24-year-old from Stacy, Minn., played 61 games in the AHL over the past two seasons after leading the University of Minnesota-Duluth to the NCAA championship game in his only season of college hockey.