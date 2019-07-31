And so we meet again.
In a rematch of an Iowa Class 4A state baseball tournament semifinal game last season, No. 5-ranked Western Dubuque plays No. 9-ranked Urbandale in the quarterfinals Wednesday afternoon in Des Moines. The Bobcats earned the No. 3 seed, while the defending state champion J-Hawks landed the No. 6 seed.
Here is a capsule look at today’s game:
URBANDALE (28-14) VS. WESTERN DUBUQUE (32-9)
Site — Principal Park, Des Moines
Time — 4:30 p.m.
Radio — KDST-FM 99.3 and kdstradio.com; KMCH-FM 94.7 and kmch.com
Livestream — www.ihssn.com/live
How they got here — Western Dubuque earned the top seed in Substate 4 and beat Waterloo East, 11-0, and Davenport Central, 8-0. Urbandale earned the No. 1 seed in Substate 1 and defeated Council Bluffs Jefferson, 10-0, and Waukee, 2-0.
Last meeting — Urbandale rallied for a 7-3 victory over the Bobcats in the state semifinal round last season at Principal Park. The Bobcats scored three runs in the top of the second, but the J-Hawks responded with one in the third and three each in the fourth and fifth innings. Ty Langenberg earned the victory and Sam Goodman took the loss. They could square off again Wednesday.
Western Dubuque offensive leaders — Calvin Harris (.414, 41-for-99, 10 doubles, 7 home runs, 40 RBIs, 46 walks), Kyle Lehmann (.382, 42-for-110, 11 doubles, 2 triples, 3 home runs, 42 RBIs), Damon Jaeger (.347, 42-for-121, 8 doubles, 2 triples, 4 home runs, 31 RBIs, 36-for-38 stolen bases), Payton Quagliano (.328, 38-for-116, 6 doubles, 24 RBIs), Zach Bierman (.312, 39-for-125, 11 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 30 RBIs), Sam Goodman (.311, 41-for-132, 5 doubles, 1 triple, 20 RBIs, 42-for-46 stolen bases), Matt Maiers (.276, 27-for-98, 3 doubles, 16 RBIs), Ben Bryant (.221, 21-for-95, 8 doubles, 10 RBIs).
Western Dubuque pitching leaders — Goodman (6-3, 0.47 ERA, 56 strikeouts, 59 2/3 innings), Casey Perrenoud (8-1, 0.88 ERA, 67 strikeouts, 63 1/3 innings), Harris (3-1, 1.21 ERA, 57 strikeouts, 29 innings), Carter Kluesner (3-1, 2.13 ERA, 20 strikeouts, 26 1/3 innings), Lehmann (7-0, 2.93 ERA, 32 strikeouts, 45 1/3 innings), Quagliano (2-1, 3.07 ERA, 17 strikeouts, 13 2/3 innings), Bierman (1-2, 3.07 ERA, 17 strikeouts, 13 2/3 innings).
Urbandale offensive leaders — Gehrig Christensen (.430, 52-for-121, 11 home runs, 1 triple, 1 home run, 28 RBIs), Brook Heinen (.398, 51-for-128, 9 doubles, 2 triples, 1 home run, 27 RBIs, 30-for-37 stolen bases), Kip Cullinan (.371, 49-for-132, 11 doubles, 2 home runs, 39 RBIs), Ty Cowley (.361, 44-for-122, 10 doubles, 33 RBIs), Joshua Neyens (.346, 37-for-107, 9 doubles, 16 RBIs), Garrett Purcell (.294, 32-for-109, 7 doubles, 19 RBIs).
Urbandale pitching leaders — Ty Langenberg (6-2, 2.25 ERA, 88 strikeouts, 62 1/3 innings), Tucker Langenberg (4-1, 2.01 ERA, 34 strikeouts, 24 1/3 innings), Zach Kain (4-1, 2.63 ERA, 31 strikeouts, 34 2/3 innings), Dillon Kuehl (4-1, 3.09 ERA, 36 strikeouts, 31 2/3 innings).
Outlook — Western Dubuque is making its fifth trip to the summer state tournament after qualifying in 2005, 2006, 2012 and last summer. The Bobcats finished second in Class 3A in 2006 and made the semifinals last summer before falling to eventual champion Urbandale. Western Dubuque carries a .314 team batting average and has scored 295 runs, while its pitchers own a 1.87 ERA and have allowed just 97 runs (tops in Class 4A). The Bobcats have won three straight, 6 of 7 and are on an 11-3 run … Urbandale is making its 14th trip to state and third since 2016. The J-Hawks won state titles in 2000, 2007 and last season and own a 12-10 record at state. Urbandale carries a .323 team average and has scored 269 runs while its pitchers own a 3.64 ERA and have allowed 208 runs. The J-Hawks have won six straight and outscored their opponents, 32-6, in that span ... The winner will face either No. 2 seed Iowa City West (33-7) or Pleasant Valley (25-11) at 4:30 p.m. Friday. The other side of the bracket includes No. 1 Johnston (34-5) vs. No. 8 Ankeny (21-17) and No. 4 West Des Moines Dowling (30-11) vs. Southeast Polk (30-13). The second semifinal takes place at 7 p.m. Friday, and the championship game is set for 7 p.m. Saturday.