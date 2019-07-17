When it comes to the Mississippi Valley Open, sometimes you’re staring across the net at a familiar foe, while other times you’re teaming up with one.
That’s the beauty of a summer offseason tournament like the MVO, and one of the reasons it remains one of Iowa’s strongest tennis events.
Dubuque Senior’s Riley O’Donnell and Wahlert’s Caroline Hutchinson played an intense team match this spring won by the Rams, 5-4, en route to a three-way share of the city title with Hempstead. Both players qualified for state this past spring and have high expectations for their junior seasons.
At the MVO, they met in a girls’ 16 singles consolation semifinal on Monday won by O’Donnell, 8-2. On Tuesday, they joined forces and reached the girls’ 16 doubles championship match before falling to West Des Moines Dowling’s Mackenzie Klein and Isa Valverde, 9-8 (3).
“I’ve played like four tournaments this summer, and Caroline has met me at some of them and we’ve been putting in a lot of work,” O’Donnell said. “This is the first year we’ve played together and I think we play well together. We didn’t have a lot of time to practice, but I think we have good chemistry.”
O’Donnell saw some action at No. 1 singles for the Rams last year, and could see time there again along with another standout: to-be junior Natalie Kaiser. O’Donnell won the girls’ 16 singles consolation final earlier Tuesday morning over Cedar Rapids’ Alexandra Burger, 8-0.
“I was really excited about that,” she said.
For Hutchinson, her offseason work is all about the end goal of playing No. 1 for the Golden Eagles next spring. Hutchinson was No. 2 last year, and No. 1 Anna Freiburger has graduated, so she’s putting in the work to prepare.
“It’s motivating and it’s pressure, knowing that I’ll have to play the best of the best,” Hutchinson said. “That’s always hard and it’s also an honor to play No. 1. You should want to play the best of the best. I’m excited for it, a little nervous, but just trying to work hard and do my best. That’s all I can do.”
Wahlert’s Charlie Fair joined the boys’ 18 doubles field and teamed up with Aaron Ingram from Bettendorf. Having not played together in a tournament setting, it took some time to get acclimated, but the duo beat a pair of Senior tandems — Dylan Fair and Lucas Pitzen, 8-1, and Josh Husemann and Auden Rader, 8-2 — to reach the title match.
“You just try to talk a lot when you’re out on the court, and try to find what your strengths are and see what you can do,” Fair said. “I’ve been trying to work out a lot and work on my game. I’m getting my teammates out there with me, and even different partners like today, and it’s been good.”
Fair and Ingram lost in the final to Jackson Eells and Parker Sprague of Cedar Rapids, 8-4.
“It makes you want to work even harder, because you can see what you’re capable of doing,” Fair added.
• Wahlert’s Charlie Vandermillen was impressive in an 8-1 victory over Senior’s Dylan Fair in the boys’ 18 singles consolation final. Vandermillen continues making strides for the Golden Eagles as a solid No. 2 behind Charlie Fair, and beating other No. 1 city players like Dylan Fair will only build his confidence.
• The boys’ 18 singles championship went to Cedar Rapids Xavier’s Brady Horstmann, beating fellow Cedar Rapids native Eells, 6-1, 7-6 (6).
• Asbury’s Roan Martineau defeated Dubuque’s Oscar Patel, 8-2, in the boys’ 14 singles consolation final.
• It was an all-Dubuque final in the boys’ 16 doubles championship, as Jake Althaus and Ricky Walker outlasted Julian Nemmers and Will Lawless, 8-6.
• The girls’ 18 doubles crown was captured by Hempstead duo Ava Hash and Grace Bortscheller with an 8-4 victory over Emma Dunker and Mary Thomas from Geneseo, Ill. The two teams were the only ones in the draw.
• The adult portion of the MVO serves up on Friday evening with mixed doubles action.