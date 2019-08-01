Sam Goodman only needed 61 pitches to get Western Dubuque back to Principal Park in last Wednesday’s Iowa Class 4A substate championship game over Davenport Central.
The senior right-handed pitcher tossed the fourth no-hitter of his high school career while only allowing one baserunner in the 8-0 shutout. The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week struck out five batters in the win that sent the Bobcats to the summer state tournament for the second time in as many seasons and the fifth time in program history.
“My main goal was just to go out there and help the team get the win,” Goodman said Tuesday, a day before the Bobcats met Urbandale in the state quarterfinals. “Throwing a no-hitter just made the experience that much sweeter.”
Goodman tossed his first career no-hitter as a sophomore and added two more last season, when he landed first-team all-state accolades from the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association and the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association. He no-hit North Scott in a non-conference game as a sophomore and added no-no’s against Independence in five innings and traditional state power Solon as a junior.
But his gem last week came with the highest stakes. Western Dubuque got him to an early 3-0 lead, and he dominated the Blue Devils the rest of the way. The lone baserunner came on a hit batsman with two outs in the fourth inning, and he retired the next batter on a comebacker to end the closest thing Central had to a threat.
“I think it’s a fair assessment to say this was my best outing of the year,” Goodman said.
Goodman, a four-year starter for the Bobcats, took a 6-3 record and 0.47 ERA to the state tournament. In 59 2/3 innings pitched, he had given up just four earned runs.
“Sam brings lots of experience with him, and we know we are going to get a quality effort from him every time he steps on the mound,” Western Dubuque coach Casey Bryant said. “He really had a dominant performance against Central, and we are hoping to see another good outing from him at Principal Park.”
When he’s not on the mound, Goodman plays third base for the Bobcats, and he can also be found producing runs offensively. He bats second in the Bobcats’ lineup and took a .311 batting average, 20 RBIs and five doubles into the state tournament.
“Sam is definitely playing his best ball of the year right now, and that’s right where we want him to be,” Bryant said.
The University of Iowa recruit said he hasn’t taken much time to think about next season in Iowa City quite yet.
“I am really just trying to take it all in and enjoy what high school games I have left and keep on working towards that state title,” he said. “None of us are ready to be done yet. When it’s all over and I look back on my high school career, I know for sure that some of my best memories will be from baseball and the moments we shared as a team.”