CASCADE, Iowa — Cascade may have won the game. But following Tuesday’s 3-2 district semifinal win over Waukon, Cougars coach Roamn Hummel struggled to find many bright spots outside of the “W.”
Needless to say, Cascade expects more when it hosts Oelwein in Saturday’s Iowa Class 2A District 4 championship game.
“Our energy level’s got to be a lot better,” said Hummel on Tuesday night at American Legion Field. “We just need guys to step up and take control of that. It can’t just be one person, it has to be everybody.”
Tuesday’s game started off as expected, with a 23-win Cougars team posting three runs in the first inning. Wil Roling led off with a walk, stole second and was driven in by Haris Hoffman’s single to left. Hoffman and Reid Rausch both scored later in the inning on wild pitches as Cascade loaded the bases twice in the frame. The Cougars batted through the order and chased Indians starter Brock Hatlan after just seven hitters faced and a 3-0 lead.
From there, though, it seemed like Cascade took its foot off the gas and an eight-win Indians team gave the Cougars all they could handle. An error-filled third inning cut Cascade’s lead to 3-2 and they struggled offensively to figure out Waukon relief pitcher Logan Houg — who set down eight straight Cougars between the first and fourth innings.
“I think coming in, we weren’t really mentally locked in,” said Hoffman, who earned the win on the mound tossing 6 1/3 innings with seven strikeouts and just one earned run allowed. “I think we came in thinking we were just going to roll over them, but it’s postseason. Nobody’s going to let you roll over them. Everyone’s going to put up a fight.
“It helps us knowing that a team with a record like that can put up a good fight like they did. After we kind of had our breakdown we really got locked in and our energy picked up and that really brought us back in the game.”
Luckily for Cascade, Hoffman settled in after the shaky third. He set down 10 of 12 batters from the fourth to the seventh inning, allowing just one hit over that span. His was pulled after walking Waukon’s Carter Schellsmidt with one out in the seventh, putting Rausch on the mound.
Rausch ended the game with a flyout and a strikeout to seal the victory and earn himself a save.
While it wasn’t the prettiest win, Hummel credited Hoffman and Rausch’s performances on the bump, highlighting their senior experience. Rausch will most likely get the call to start on Saturday when the Cougars host Oelwein (20-11). The winner will advance to next Tuesday’s substate final game with a state tournament berth on the line.
By then, Hummel hopes, the Cougars come out fired up. If anything, their close battle with Waukon showed how fragile their postseason lives can be.
“Going into Saturday, we just have to understand that anything can happen,” Hummel said. “We didn’t play very well and we still had an opportunity to get a win.”