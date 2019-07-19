A capsule look at today’s Iowa Class 4A substate tournament games involving area teams:
SUBSTATE 4
Friday’s quarterfinals — No. 6 Waterloo East (1-38) at No. 1 Western Dubuque (30-9), 7 p.m.; No. 5 Davenport North (18-13) vs. No. 2 Dubuque Hempstead (22-15) at Petrakis Park, 7 p.m.; No. 4 Dubuque Senior (19-19) at No. 3 Davenport Central (13-16), 7 p.m.
Next week — The highest-seeded first-round substate winner in each six-team substate receives an automatic bye to the substate final. Semifinal round games will be played on Monday at sites to be determined following the first-round contests. Final round games will be played on Wednesday. The substate winner advances to the eight-team state tournament at Principal Park in Des Moines.
Hempstead offensive leaders — Zach Sabers (.418, 41-for-98, 9 doubles, 3 home runs, 28 RBIs), Andrue Henry (.400, 46-for-115, 11 doubles, 7 home runs, 45 RBIs), Joey Vize (.371, 39-for-105, 6 doubles, 16 RBIs, 7-for-7 stolen bases), Riley Connolly (.364, 48-for-132, 7 doubles, 16 RBIs, 14-for-16 stolen bases), Logan Runde (.336, 36-for-107, 10 doubles, 4 home runs, 32 RBIs), Peter Unmacht (.306, 38-for-124, 5 doubles, 14 RBIs), Devin Eudaley (.295, 33-for-112, 9 doubles, 1 triple, 5 home runs, 28 RBIs), Luke Kennedy (.291, 23-for-79, 3 doubles, 13 RBIs), Max Pins (.351, 13-for-37, 5 doubles, 7 RBIs).
Hempstead pitching leaders — Eudaley (4-2, 2.56 ERA, 32 strikeouts, 41 innings), Runde (4-4, 3.36 ERA, 42 strikeouts, 41 2/3 innings), Henry (1-3, 5.13 ERA, 33 strikeouts, 28 2/3 innings), Joe Garrett (2-1, 4.32 ERA, 19 strikeouts, 22 2/3 innings), Connolly (2-2, 3.73 ERA, 24 strikeouts, 20 2/3 innings).
Senior offensive leaders — Sam Link (.455, 30-for-66, 5 doubles, 1 triple, 3 home runs, 26 RBIs), Cole Smith (.347, 35-for-101, 5 doubles, 1 triple, 15 RBIs), Nathan Swift (.316, 25-for-79, 5 doubles, 1 triple, 2 home runs, 13 RBIs), Ethan Herber (.314, 32-for-102, 12 doubles, 2 triples, 6 home runs, 37 RBIs), Johnny Blake (.311, 32-for-103, 19 doubles, 3 triples, 3 home runs, 27 RBIs), Tommy Casey (.284, 29-for-102, 12 doubles, 3 home runs, 26 RBIs), Matthew Hirsch (.277, 28-for-101, 4 doubles, 2 triples, 1 home run, 18 RBIs), Brandon Birch (.270, 17-for-63, 6 doubles, 12 RBIs), Shane Arnold (.250, 13-for-52, 7 RBIs), Luke Kuennen (.234, 15-for-64), Ben Hefel (.218, 17-for-78, 5 doubles, 2 triples, 3 home runs, 11 RBIs).
Senior pitching leaders — Blake (5-3, 2.56 ERA, 33 strikeouts, 43 2/3 innings), Smith (3-4, 3.76 ERA, 28 strikeouts, 31 2/3 innings), Trevor Huinker (5-1, 4.24 ERA, 36 1/3 innings), Kuennen (1-3, 4.30 ERA, 23 strikeouts, 27 2/3 innings).
Western Dubuque offensive leaders — Calvin Harris (.404, 38-for-94, 10 doubles, 6 home runs, 38 RBIs, 43 walks), Kyle Lehmann (.377, 40-for-106, 11 doubles, 2 triples, 2 home runs, 39 RBIs), Damon Jaeger (.353, 41-for-116, 8 doubles, 2 triples, 4 home runs, 29 RBIs, 33-for-34 stolen bases), Payton Quagliano (.327, 36-for-110, 5 doubles, 23 RBIs), Zach Bierman (.311, 37-for-119, 10 doubles, 1 home run, 25 RBIs), Sam Goodman (.304, 38-for-125, 5 doubles, 1 triple, 19 RBIs), Matt Maiers (.277, 26-for-94, 3 doubles, 16 RBIs), Ben Bryant (.200, 18-for-90, 8 doubles, 10 RBIs),
Western Dubuque pitching leaders — Goodman (5-3, 0.53 ERA, 51 strikeouts, 52 2/3 innings), Casey Perrenoud (7-1, 0.96 ERA, 62 strikeouts, 58 1/3 innings), Harris (3-1, 1.21 ERA, 57 strikeouts, 29 innings), Carter Kluesner (3-1, 2.13 ERA, 20 strikeouts, 26 1/3 innings), Lehmann (7-0, 2.93 ERA, 32 strikeouts, 45 1/3 innings).
Outlook — Hempstead is batting .337 as a team and has scored 254 runs while limiting opponents to 172 runs with a 3.72 team ERA. The Mustangs have lost three straight entering the tournament … Senior enters the tournament with a .287 team batting average and 4.62 team ERA and has outscored its opponents, 250-229. The record might be a little misleading, as the Rams spent much of the early season with a handful of key injuries. They’ve won eight of their last 10 games … Western Dubuque has won 9 of 12 following a season-worst three-game losing streak. The Bobcats are hitting .310 as a team and scored 276 runs during the regular season. Western Dubuque pitchers own a 1.95 ERA and have allowed just 97 runs. The Bobcats own the top seed and will be looking for a second consecutive trip to the state tournament.