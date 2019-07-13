Dubuque Senior exploded for 18 runs on 18 hits for an emphatic cap to a doubleheader sweep of Waterloo West, 8-2 and 18-7, on Friday at Senior High School.
In the opener, the Rams (18-18) got doubles from Tom Casey and Luke Kuennen, who also earned the win on the mound. In Game 2, Senior plated 10 runs in the second inning and never looked back to complete the sweep.
Matthew Hirsch, Sam Link, Ethan Herber and Brandon Birch had three hits apiece, while Herber drilled two home runs and Johnny Blake added another. Herber drove in four runs while Link and Birch had three RBIs apiece.
Western Dubuque 6-2, Linn-Mar 3-1 — At Farley, Iowa: Calvin Harris homered in the opener before dominating on the mound in the nightcap, striking out 14 as part of a five-hitter to lift the Bobcats to a sweep.
Cedar Rapids Xavier 1-11, Dubuque Hempstead 0-4 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Devin Eudaley and Zach Sabers hit home runs in the nightcap, but the Mustangs couldn’t slow down the Saints in a pair of losses.
Cedar Rapids Prairie 1-10, Dubuque Wahlert 0-0 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: The Golden Eagles managed only seven total hits in a pair of losses to the Hawks.