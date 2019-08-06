Dubuque County landed three players on the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association’s first-team all-state baseball squads, the organization announced today.
Western Dubuque junior catcher Calvin Harris and Sam Link, a senior shortstop from Dubuque Senior, made the first team in Class 4A, and Dyersville Beckman senior outfielder Owen Grover earned the honor in Class 2A.
Western Dubuque senior pitcher Sam Goodman landed on the second team, and Dubuque Hempstead junior third baseman Andrue Henry made the third team — both in Class 4A.
Harris, a first-team all-state selection as a freshman and sophomore, batted .408 (42-for-103) with 10 doubles, seven home runs and 40 RBIs. The University of Mississippi recruit struck out only five times and drew a whopping 46 walks, the most in Class 4A. On the mound, Harris went 3-1 with a 1.07 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings of work.
Link, who will play at the University of Iowa this fall, saw his senior season slowed by a nagging hamstring injury. But he batted .464 (32-for-69) with six doubles, one triple and three home runs. He drove in 27 runs and went 11-for-12 in stolen bases.
Grover, who plans to play football at Wartburg College and represented Beckman in the Shrine Bowl last month, batted .441 (49-for-111) with 10 doubles, three triples, two home runs and 31 RBIs. He went 21-for-23 in stolen bases and reached base 21 times via hit batsman.
Goodman, who will join Link at the University of Iowa in the fall, went 6-4 with a 0.78 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 63 innings this season. He issued only 10 walks and finished his career with four no-hitters, including a gem in an 8-0 victory over Davenport Central in the substate championship game.
Henry, who has committed to play at Kirkwood Community College in the fall of 2020, batted .388 (47-for-121) with 11 doubles, seven home runs and 46 RBIs. He drew 15 walks and struck out only 16 times.
The Iowa Print Sports Writers Association also selected all-state team captains in each class. They included Johnston’s Peyton Williams in Class 4A, DeWitt Central’s Garrett Finley in Class 3A, North Linn’s Jake Hilmer in Class 2A and Mason City Newman’s Josh Fitzgerald in Class 1A. All four are seniors.