A capsule look at today’s Iowa Class 2A state quarterfinal softball game:
No. 9 MOUNT AYR (25-2) vs. No. 10 DYERSVILLE BECKMAN (29-13)
Site: Rogers Sports Complex, Fort Dodge
Time: 3:30 p.m.
Radio: KDST-FM 99.3 and kmch.com
How they got here: Beckman beat North Cedar, 4-1; Northeast Goose Lake, 10-6; and No. 2 Durant, 4-2. Mount Ayr beat Logan-Magnolia, 4-0; Underwood, 4-1; and No. 4 West Monona, 9-0.
Beckman offensive leaders: Heather Boeckenstedt (.527, 69 hits, 63 runs, 8 doubles, 7 triples, 2 home runs, 25 RBIs, 43 stolen bases); Sydney Steffen (.403, 50 hits, 25 runs, 15 doubles, 3 triples, 6 home runs, 42 RBIs); Kamryn Klas (.307, 39 hits, 13 runs, 4 doubles, 1 home run, 28 RBIs); Jadyn Welling (.279, 38 hits, 25 runs, 6 doubles, 1 triple, 31 RBIs); Emily Wulfekuhle (.294, 32 hits, 16 runs, 3 doubles, 1 home run, 27 RBIs); Nell McDermott (.250, 28 hits, 18 runs, 4 doubles, 14 RBIs); Kiersten Schmitt (.262, 27 hits, 20 runs, 6 doubles, 2 home runs, 17 RBIs); Lauren Osterhaus (.215, 23 hits, 15 runs, 4 doubles, 18 RBIs); Shea Steffen (.265, 22 hits, 9 runs, 3 doubles, 16 RBIs)
Beckman pitching leader: Sydney Steffen (23-12, 2 saves, 2.24 ERA, 234 2/3 innings, 162 strikeouts, 58 walks)
Mount Ayr offensive leaders: Alexa Anderson (.424, 36 hits, 25 runs, 6 doubles, 5 home runs, 24 RBIs); Sam Stewart (.387, 29 hits, 34 runs, 3 doubles, 7 triples, 14 RBIs, 18 stolen bases); Channler Henle (.368, 25 hits, 21 runs, 8 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 16 RBIs); Abigail Barnes (.305, 25 hits, 4 runs, 6 doubles, 1 home run, 14 RBIs); Caroline McAlexander (.338, 25 hits, 12 runs, 9 doubles, 5 home runs, 20 RBIs); Addy Reynolds (.284, 23 hits, 29 runs, 6 doubles, 2 home runs, 20 RBIs, 17 stolen bases); Payten Lambert (.362, 21 hits, 18 runs, 5 doubles, 2 triples, 12 RBIs); Rachel Sobotka (.356, 21 hits, 12 runs, 4 doubles, 12 RBIs); Halsie Barnes (.185, 15 hits, 14 runs, 4 doubles, 1 home run, 10 RBIs)
Mount Ayr pitching leader: Caroline McAlexander (19-2, 1.02 ERA, 123 2/3 innings, 121 strikeouts, 31 walks)
Outlook: Beckman has won three straight, six of seven and 10 of its last 12 games entering the state tournament. Mount Ayr, playing a schedule of mostly Class 1A and 2A schools, has won 13 consecutive games. The Raiders’ only losses this season have come against Earlham and Stanton, both in the middle of June. Beckman is hitting .310 as a team and has outscored its opponents, 266-141. The Trailblazers boast a 2.69 team ERA and opponents are hitting just .204. Mount Ayr has a team ERA of 1.13 as opponents are batting just .155. The Raiders outscored their opponents, 218-40.