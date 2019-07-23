Dyersville Beckman ended the season in a fashion in which only a handful of teams get to experience: The Trailblazers ended on a win.
Nell McDermott went 3-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored, and seniors Heather Boeckenstedt and Sydney Steffen once again played key roles in their final prep games as Beckman beat Wapello, 5-3, in an Iowa Class 2A state tournament consolation game on Tuesday at Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge.
Boeckenstedt went 2-for-4 and drove in two runs, and Steffen struck out five and walked three over seven innings as the Blazers finished the season 30-14.
Beckman was making its first-ever appearance at the state tournament. Now, a day after suffering a heart-breaking 3-2, eight-inning loss to Mount Ayr in the state quarterfinals, the program has its first state tournament victory.
“It’s important for different reasons,” Beckman coach Ryan Meissner said. “For the seniors it’s great to go out on a win. But for the underclassmen, it’s ‘Hey, we can do this. This is where we belong.’ And it shows that hard work pays off, too.”
Beckman scratched across a run in the bottom of the second inning Tuesday to take a 1-0 lead on the eighth-seeded Arrows, who drew even in the fourth.
“We got off to a little bit of a slow start,” Meissner said. “They had a lefty pitcher and we hadn’t seen many lefties all year, so that was a little bit different.”
Beckman took a 2-1 lead in the fourth — the same inning in which the Blazers took a 2-1 lead on Mount Ayr — before Wapello rallied for a 3-2 lead in the fifth.
This time, Beckman answered with a three-run outburst in the fifth inning and Steffen slammed the door.
Steffen allowed eight hits. Beckman’s offense had 10.
“As the game went on we started to get better hits, the bottom of our lineup really hit well today,” Meissner said.
Jadyn Welling and Lauren Osterhaus also added RBIs, and Emily Wulfekuhle was 2-for-2 and scored a pair of runs.