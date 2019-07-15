Calvin Harris cherishes every opportunity he can get to expand his baseball education.
So, he plans to take advantage of invitations to a pair of elite showcase events next month.
The Western Dubuque junior catcher/pitcher has been selected to participate in the Area Code Games on Aug. 5-9 in Long Beach, Calif. He won’t have time to return to Iowa before playing in the Perfect Game All-American Classic Aug. 11 at Petco Park, the home of the San Diego Padres.
Both events will feature some of the country’s top players in the 2020 high school graduating class.
“It’s very flattering to be selected to play in both, because they’re great events, and I know it will be a really cool experience,” Harris said. “I always feel very fortunate to have these kind of opportunities to play with and against some of the best players in the country, because you can learn so much from them.
“Obviously, we have such a great tradition of baseball here in Dubuque County, and you learn so much here. But it’s always neat to see perspectives of players and coaches from around the country, too.”
Harris points to an opportunity to catch standout pitcher Brad Bockenstedt a few seasons ago in the Worthington semi-pro tournament.
“I learned so much from him in that short, seven inning game on how to approach hitters and how to actually pitch instead of just getting out there and throwing,” Harris said. “It’s the same thing when you go to national showcases and meet players from around the country.
“I love to pick their brains and see what they do to be successful. Then you can try to implement that in your own game. Some of it might not necessarily work for you personally, but it’s always fun to try new things.”
The University of Mississippi recruit will play for a team sponsored by the Chicago White Sox in the Area Code Games, sponsored by New Balance. The tournament includes teams sponsored by the Oakland Athletics, Washington Nationals, Cincinnati Reds, Milwaukee Brewers, Texas Rangers, Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees.
Scouts from all 30 Major League Baseball teams and the MLB Scouting Bureau will be in attendance at the Area Code Games. The tournament serves as the beginning of a nine-month interview process culminating with the MLB Draft the following June.
Harris will then play for the East squad in the Perfect Game All-American Classic. The event showcases 55 of the country’s top baseball players divided into two teams.
Harris will become the first player from Northeast Iowa to participate in the All-American Classic since 2007, when West Delaware right-handed pitcher B.J. Hermsen, who went on to play in the Minnesota Twins organization. That game included future big leaguers Gerrit Cole, Tim Beckham, Sonny Gray and Eric Hosmer.
“It’s kind of cool to look at the rosters from the past games, but it’s also incredibly humbling,” Harris said. “It’s pretty neat to think you have something in common with a player like (Chicago Cubs all-star) Kris Bryant, who played in the 2009 game. But I also understand that I still have an awful lot of hard work ahead of me.”
Harris is batting .396 (36-for-91) with nine doubles, six home runs and 36 RBIs in 36 games for Western Dubuque this season. He has been walked a whopping 41 times and struck out only four times.
On the mound, Harris is 3-1 with a 1.21 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 29 innings for the Iowa Class 4A No. 3-ranked Bobcats, who own a 29-9 record.
Harris is a two-time member of the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association’s All-State Super Team. Earlier this summer, he was named the Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year for the state of Iowa.