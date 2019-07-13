The Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League will face the Prairie League in the 34th annual Telegraph Herald Semi-pro All-Star Game at 6:30 p.m. tonight at A.J. Speigel Field in Peosta, Iowa.
Last year, the Prairie League rallied for an 8-7 victory over the EIHL in Cascade. The EIHL owns a 9-6 lead in the series since the format shifted from a North vs. South format.
EASTERN IOWA HAWKEYE LEAGUE
Managers: Brett LaMere and Nick Woltkamp (Key West)
STARTING LINEUP
Pitcher: Nick Woltkamp (Key West)
Catcher: Michael Reuter (Monticello)
First base: Riley LeGrand (Dyersville)
Second base: Cole Thompson (Dubuque Budweisers)
Shortstop: Derek Lieurance (Cascade)
Third base: Lake Rosson (Key West)
Left field: Ryan Mabe (Rickardsville)
Centerfield: Tony Anstoetter (Farley)
Right field: Andy Seabrooke (Farley)
Designated hitter: Travis Rahe (Worthington)
RESERVES
Cascade: Nate McMullen
Dubuque Budweisers: Matt Gruszkowksi
Dyersville: Austin Savary
Farley: Derek Hardin
Key West: Brett LaMere
Monticello: Tyler Felton
Rickardsville: Nathan Hall
Worthington: Ben Ogden
PRAIRIE LEAGUE
Managers: Matt McCullough and Eric DeSousa (Bernard)
STARTING LINEUP
Pitcher: Doug Van Dyke (Bellevue)
Catcher: Jimmy McDermott (Balltown)
First base: Nate Ramler (Peosta)
Second base: J.J. Connolly (Placid)
Shortstop: Connor Grant (Peosta)
Third base: Gannon O’Brien (Bernard)
Left field: David Fitzgerald (Epworth)
Centerfield: Isaac Evans (Zwingle)
Right field: Tyler Ernzen (Holy Cross)
Designated hitter: Tucker Mai (Dubuque Packers)
RESERVES
Balltown: Kyle Behnke
Bellevue: Corbin Ploessl, Chase Kueter
Bernard: Ben Knepper
Dubuque Packers: Austin Bradley
Epworth: Cody Kramer
Peosta: Trent Mullenburg
Zwingle: Travis Lyons
HALL OF FAME SELECTIONS
The Dubuque County Baseball Hall of Fame will induct six players and one contributor after the game. The players include Rufus Bennett (Sherrill), Bill Petsche (Epworth), Ken Rapp (Sherrill), Tim Schmitt (Rickardsville), Dean Steffen (Farley) and Pete Weber (Holy Cross). The TH’s Jim Leitner will be inducted as a contributor.