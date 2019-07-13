The Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League will face the Prairie League in the 34th annual Telegraph Herald Semi-pro All-Star Game at 6:30 p.m. tonight at A.J. Speigel Field in Peosta, Iowa.

Last year, the Prairie League rallied for an 8-7 victory over the EIHL in Cascade. The EIHL owns a 9-6 lead in the series since the format shifted from a North vs. South format.

EASTERN IOWA HAWKEYE LEAGUE

Managers: Brett LaMere and Nick Woltkamp (Key West)

STARTING LINEUP

Pitcher: Nick Woltkamp (Key West)

Catcher: Michael Reuter (Monticello)

First base: Riley LeGrand (Dyersville)

Second base: Cole Thompson (Dubuque Budweisers)

Shortstop: Derek Lieurance (Cascade)

Third base: Lake Rosson (Key West)

Left field: Ryan Mabe (Rickardsville)

Centerfield: Tony Anstoetter (Farley)

Right field: Andy Seabrooke (Farley)

Designated hitter: Travis Rahe (Worthington)

RESERVES

Cascade: Nate McMullen

Dubuque Budweisers: Matt Gruszkowksi

Dyersville: Austin Savary

Farley: Derek Hardin

Key West: Brett LaMere

Monticello: Tyler Felton

Rickardsville: Nathan Hall

Worthington: Ben Ogden

PRAIRIE LEAGUE

Managers: Matt McCullough and Eric DeSousa (Bernard)

STARTING LINEUP

Pitcher: Doug Van Dyke (Bellevue)

Catcher: Jimmy McDermott (Balltown)

First base: Nate Ramler (Peosta)

Second base: J.J. Connolly (Placid)

Shortstop: Connor Grant (Peosta)

Third base: Gannon O’Brien (Bernard)

Left field: David Fitzgerald (Epworth)

Centerfield: Isaac Evans (Zwingle)

Right field: Tyler Ernzen (Holy Cross)

Designated hitter: Tucker Mai (Dubuque Packers)

RESERVES

Balltown: Kyle Behnke

Bellevue: Corbin Ploessl, Chase Kueter

Bernard: Ben Knepper

Dubuque Packers: Austin Bradley

Epworth: Cody Kramer

Peosta: Trent Mullenburg

Zwingle: Travis Lyons

HALL OF FAME SELECTIONS

The Dubuque County Baseball Hall of Fame will induct six players and one contributor after the game. The players include Rufus Bennett (Sherrill), Bill Petsche (Epworth), Ken Rapp (Sherrill), Tim Schmitt (Rickardsville), Dean Steffen (Farley) and Pete Weber (Holy Cross). The TH’s Jim Leitner will be inducted as a contributor.

Copyright, Telegraph Herald. This story cannot be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior authorization from the TH.