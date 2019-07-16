DURANT, Iowa — Heather Boeckenstedt and Sydney Steffen can finally celebrate reaching the goal they set five long years ago.
All of the Dyersville Beckman softball program can celebrate the historic milestone.
Boeckenstedt went 2-for-4, drove in two runs and scored another, and Sydney Steffen limited Durant’s high-octane offense to just seven hits and two runs, and the Class 2A No. 10-ranked Trailblazers stunned No. 2 Durant, 4-2, in their 2A regional final on Monday at Wildcat Field.
“It feels so good to have our names in the trophy case and the record books,” Boeckenstedt said. “You can’t redo that. It’s history. It’s the first time ever.”
Beckman (29-13) earned the No. 5 seed and will play No. 4 Mount Ayr (25-2) in a state quarterfinal at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, July 22, at Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge.
“Finally broke through. It feels amazing,” said Steffen, who mentioned the Trailblazers’ loss to Iowa City Regina in the 2017 regional final. “We were on the doorstep against Regina. So, it just feels amazing to finally break through. Incredible.”
For Beckman coach Ryan Meissner, it’s a little bit of redemption. Ten years ago, in his first season coaching Beckman, the Blazers lost the regional final, 1-0, in 16 innings — despite getting the winning run to third on a number of occasions.
This time they didn’t finish “60 feet short.” Now, he said, the target has shifted.
“Our No. 1 goal this year was to get there and now our goal has changed,” he said. “Now it’s (win) the first game. It’s the process. One step at a time, one pitch at a time. We’re going there to win it. There’s going to be seven other awesome teams there, so we’re going to have our work cut out for us.”
Boeckenstedt was the rally starter for the Blazers. And she used her speed to get Beckman an early lead.
The multi-sport star doubled with two outs in the top of the third inning and stole third. But the throw bounced into left field, allowing Boeckenstedt to score with the opening run.
“That’s really when it started, because that’s when the pressure came off of us,” Steffen said. “They were an amazing team, but they were the higher seed. And we had a run up on the board so that meant they had to put one up. So, it just took the pressure off of me on the mound, just to hit my spots and then let my defense work behind me.”
Steffen escaped a two-out jam of her own with a strikeout in the bottom half, then recorded her first 1-2-3 inning in the fourth to set up Beckman’s game-changing surge.
“I remember crying sophomore year. Not at the end of the game, in the fifth inning,” Boeckenstedt said. “Some games you just know you’re down and you’re going to lose. But this game we came out and we just gave it our all. No matter what was happening, … I knew Sydney was getting out of that. She’s done that all year.
“They’re great hitters, but we put our fingerprints on the game and we just love being here and love having the attention toward Beckman. Trailblazer pride. We’re bringing it back home and everyone is going to be so excited.”
Shea Steffen led off the fifth with a walk, and after Durant starter Kamryn Meyer recorded consecutive strikeouts, Nell McDermott walked to put runners in scoring position.
Boeckenstedt poked a seeing-eye single past the diving second baseman for a 2-0 lead, and Jadyn Welling blooped a two-run double into shallow center field to make it 4-0.
Durant cut the deficit in half in the bottom of the fifth on RBI singles from Ally Happ and Allie Poston.
But, Steffen retired the final seven batters she faced to slam the door — including the first two outs of the seventh inning on just three pitches. She recorded her sixth strikeout of the game to end it.
“She’s pitched her best two games of the year the last two games. Best two,” Meissner said. “For a senior to come out and do that, biggest stage, senior year, that takes a lot of internal something, and she’s got it.”