Loras College softball coach Ashley (Rogers) Winter will be among the eight new inductees into the Wartburg College Athletic Hall of Fame this fall.
Winter, a 2008 graduate, was a four-year member of the volleyball and softball teams. She was the Iowa Conference MVP in volleyball her senior year, was a four-time first-team all-conference selection, a three-time all-region honoree and an all-American.
On the softball field, Winter was a three-time all-conference selection and two-time all-region honoree. She continues to hold four career records in volleyball and five career records in softball. Winter, a former all-state athlete at Dubuque Wahlert, is married to Bud Winter, a 2007 Wartburg graduate.
Knake to join Cornell Hall — Bellevue, Iowa, native Chet Knake will be enshrined in the Cornell College Athletic Hall of Fame during ceremonies this fall. Knake, a 2002 honorable mention all-American linebacker, still stands among Cornell’s top five for career tackles and tackles for loss. He was a two-time all-Iowa Conference football selection. Knake is also Cornell’s career baseball leader for runs scored and doubles. He guided the Rams to a program-best 27 wins during the 2003 season.
UD’s Barista on Good Works Team — Allstate and the American Football Coaches Association named the University of Dubuque’s Blaze Barista as a candidate for the 2019 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, an annual award given to college football players for the impact they make off the field. A total of 137 student-athletes with inspiring stories of community service were nominated by their respective sports information directors.
Barista, a 6-foot-2, 174-pound defensive back from Wheaton, Ill., has volunteered for youth football camps in his hometown and at UD, led a group of student-athletes in the Dubuque Days of Caring at local YMCA, and helped organize the athletic department’s Dubuque Park Clean-A-Thon for the members of the football team.
Established in 1992, the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team continues to be one of the most coveted community service awards in college football. From the 137 nominees, the final roster of 23 award recipients will be announced in September, bringing together 11 players from the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision; 11 players from the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision, Divisions II, III and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA); and one honorary head coach. To be considered for a spot on the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, each player must be actively involved with a charitable organization or service group while maintaining a strong academic standing.
McDonald lands academic honor — Wartburg’s Will McDonald, a former Dubuque Wahlert standout, was named a 2018-19 Intercollegiate Tennis Association Scholar-Athlete. He was one of 15 Wartburg tennis players to earn this honor, while the men’s and women’s teams also earned All-Academic Team honors. ITA Scholar-Athletes must be a varsity letter winner, have a grade point average of at least 3.50 (on a 4.0 scale) for the current academic year and have been enrolled at their present school for at least two semesters (including freshman through senior year).
Knights athletes honored — Three former area prep standouts who now compete at Wartburg received U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Academic honors during the 2018-19 NCAA Division III indoor and outdoor track and field seasons. The honorees include: Morgan Funke, of Dyersville; Jaderial Staebler, of Guttenberg; and Nicholas Kennicker, of Delmar.
Gehling feted — Josh Gehling, of Dyersville, was one of five members of the 2018-19 Wartburg men’s basketball team named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches Honors Court, the organization announced.
This marks the seventh-straight year the Knights have had multiple players selected. The NABC Honors Court recognizes the talents and gifts these men possess off the court and the hard work they exhibit in the classroom. To be named to the court, a student-athlete must meet a high standard of academic criteria, including: academically a junior or senior varsity player; cumulative GPA of 3.2 or higher at the conclusion of the 2018-19 school year; have matriculated at least one year at their current institution; and a member of an NCAA Division I, II, III or NAIA Division I or II institution with an NABC member coach.
Spartans hire Hansen — Nate Hansen, a former NCAA Division III national champion and Division I assistant, joined the University of Dubuque as an assistant coach for head wrestling coach Jon McGovern. Hansen spent seven seasons as the head wrestling coach at Simpson College in Indianola (2012-2019).
A native of Gregory, S.D., Hansen was a two-time NCAA Division III All-American and the 2007 national champion at 125 pounds for Luther College. He also won the Iowa Conference Championship at 125 pounds in 2007 and was a two-time National Wrestling Coaches Association Scholar All-American. In high school, Hansen was a three-time state champion.
Printz takes over Pride — Clarke University has appointed Josh Printz, the Pride’s head women’s soccer coach since 2016, as the men’s squad’s new head coach. He is beginning his fourth season with the women’s program, and his 2018 squad finished 11-8 overall and made its first Heart of America Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal appearance. Printz is a native of Hudson, Ohio.
Woodward to Dean’s List — Nick Woodward, a freshman from Dubuque Senior, earned a spot on the Dean’s List at Augsburg University in Minneapolis. He plays on the Augsburg men’s hockey team and is studying business.