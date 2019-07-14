Aza Berthel made certain the Bellevue Marquette baseball team was moving on in district play.
Berthel blasted a grand slam that put the exclamation point on the Mohawks’ 14-1 victory over Easton Valley on Saturday in an Iowa Class 1A district opener in Calamus, Iowa.
The Mohawks (16-12) advanced to Tuesday’s district semifinals.
MFL/Mar-Mac 10, Edgewood-Colesburg 0 — At New Albin, Iowa: The Vikings were blanked in their Class 1A district opener and closed the season 7-23 overall.
Iowa City Liberty 5-0, Western Dubuque 4-8 — At Iowa City: Sam Goodman pitched the Bobcats to a split in Game 2, tossing a complete game three-hitter with no walks and 11 strikeouts. Goodman, Kyle Lehmann and Payton Quagliano chipped in offensively with two RBIs apiece in victory.
PREP SOFTBALL
Cedar Rapids Prairie 14, Dubuque Senior 4 (6 innings) — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: The Rams (10-27) hung tough before the Hawks turned it on late and finished off the Class 5A regional semifinal via mercy rule in the sixth inning.
After falling into a 4-0 hole, Senior bounced back in the third to cut the deficit to 4-2. Prairie exploded for six runs in the fifth to push the lead to 11-2, but Senior answered with Chloe McCarty’s two-run single in the sixth before the Hawks scored three in the bottom half to end it.
DeWitt Central 2, Dubuque Wahlert 1 — At DeWitt, Iowa: The Golden Eagles (22-20) battled until the end and gave the Class 4A No. 9-ranked Sabers all they could handle in the 4A regional semifinal.
Anna Chapman was stellar in the pitching circle for Wahlert, but a key hit in the bottom of the seventh inning lifted DeWitt to the walk-off victory.
West Delaware 9, Western Dubuque 4 — At Manchester, Iowa: The Bobcats couldn’t overcome the Class 4A No. 6-ranked Hawks in the 4A regional semifinal. Western Dubuque closed its season 19-19 overall.
Starmont 5, Edgewood-Colesburg 4 — At Starmont, Iowa: The Stars scored five runs in the bottom of the third to erase a four-run deficit and win the Iowa Class 1A regional tournament game Friday night.
Kelsey Hansel had two of the Vikings’ six hits, and Erica Voss belted a solo home run. Edgewood-Colesburg finished its season with a 23-16 record.