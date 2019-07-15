Jackson Wagner and Brandon Kafer each drove in a pair of runs Saturday night to help Bellevue to a 9-6 home victory over North Cedar in the first round of the Iowa Class 2A District 5 baseball tournament.
The Comets (12-15) advance to play Camanche (16-12) in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Commercial Club Park in Dyersville. Monticello (11-15) will play host Beckman (25-12) in the second semifinal for the right to play Saturday night in Dyersville.
Trey Daugherty had two of Bellevue’s seven hits and scored a pair of runs. Andrew Swartz and Riley Konrardy each had a hit and scored twice.
Nick Deppe earned the victory with 1 1/3 innings in relief of starter Cole Swartz.
North Cedar tied the game, 5-5, with a four-run sixth inning. But the Comets responded in the bottom half with four of their own.
Waukon 13, Clayton Ridge/Central 3 — At Waukon, Iowa: Waukon scored six times in the bottom of the first inning en route to the victory in the Iowa Class 2A District 4 tournament and will play at top-seeded Cascade at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the semifinals. Hazen Loan collected two of Clayton Ridge/Central’s three hits in the loss.
YOUTH BASEBALL
Aces win state title — The Dubuque Aces won the elite division of the Iowa 14U AA state baseball tournament June 28-30 in Des Moines.
In bracket play, the Aces beat the Quad City Heat, 6-2, and the West Des Moines Panthers, 7-4. They topped the Ankeny Outlaws in the semifinals, 3-2, and handled the Junior Warhawks, 7-1, for the title. The team trains at KZone.
Team members include: Jake Adams, Bradyn Delaney, Lucas Lendosky, Connor Krogman, Caleb Klein, Rob Kronlage, Zack Vickerman, Larson Josvanger, Gannon Hickie, Cohen Pfohl, Ryan Klosterman, Tyler Loso and Marcus Walker. The coaches are Jason Delaney, Chris Rondeau, Darrell Adams and Ryan Pfohl.