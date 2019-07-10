Liam Stumpf understands how difficult it is for a baseball player from a smaller high school in Wisconsin to earn first-team all-state honors.
Wisconsin Baseball Central considers players from all four divisions for its honor teams, and only 13 players each make the first through third teams. But Stumpf, a sophomore infielder from Mineral Point, put up the kind of numbers that the voters simply couldn’t ignore when they announced the team Tuesday.
“It’s pretty cool, knowing that I got selected first team when they look at every school in the state, from Division 1 to Division 4, and there are a lot of guys on there who have commitments to some impressive college programs,” Stumpf said. “It means a lot to me now, but I still have a lot ahead of me, and it’s important to keep achieving more goals in the future. Hopefully, I can keep adding on to this.”
Stumpf led all first-teamers in both home runs with 12 and RBIs with 47. He batted .489 with 11 doubles and three triples in leading the Pointers to the Division 4 state championship game.
Mineral Point finished 27-1, with the lone loss coming to Webster and Oregon State University recruit Jack Washburn in the state championship game in Grand Chute.
“This season was crazy. It was so much fun,” said Stumpf, a second-team all-state selection by the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association last month. “Going undefeated until the state championship game was unreal, especially when you think about all the crazy things that can happen in the game of baseball. The way our team played this year was so much fun. We had a blast, and I think that helped us win more games.”
Stumpf is spending this summer with the GRB Academy Rays, an elite-level travel team based in Madison, Wis. The Rays are currently playing in a tournament in Atlanta.
“I definitely want to play college baseball, and this summer and next summer will help me figure out where,” Stumpf said. “It’s a matter of finding the right opportunity for me.”
Highland senior infielder Drew Hennessey, who will play football at the University of Minnesota-Duluth in the fall, earned third-team all-state. He hit .519 with five doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 21 RBIs and 18 stolen bases.
Four Southwest Wisconsin players earned honorable mention accolades.
Prairie du Chien senior utility man Gavin Gillitzer, a UW-LaCrosse commit, went 3-2 with a 1.75 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 52 innings while batting .384 with eight doubles, one home run, 11 RBIs and 10 stolen bases. Shullsburg/Benton senior infielder Jacob Berendes batted .476 with eight doubles, one triple, 27 RBIs and 10 stolen bases.
Mineral Point junior infielder Isaac Lindsey, a UNLV basketball recruit, hit .479 with five doubles and 27 RBIs. His teammate, junior outfielder Grady Gorgen, hit .430 with seven doubles, one triple, 20 RBIs and 36 stolen bases.