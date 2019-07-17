Camanche 7, Bellevue 1 -- At Dyersville, Iowa: The Indians scored early and often to win the opener and complete a season sweep of Bellevue. They scored two in each of the first two innings and single runs in the next three while making the most of eight hits.
Camanche improved to 17-12, while the Comets bowed out at 12-16.
The Comets scored their only run in the top of the third, when Cole Heim drew a leadoff walk and eventually came across on a Riley Konrardy fielder’s choice. That pulled Bellevue within 4-1. But the Comets managed only three hits in the loss.
Camanche swept the Comets, 11-4 and 6-2, on May 30 in River Valley Conference play.