Western Dubuque’s Kyle Lehmann continues to have a solid senior season for the Bobcats.
The right-handed pitcher and right fielder went 3-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs to lead Western Dubuque to a 7-4 victory at Iowa City High last week. He also went the distance on the mound and earned the victory while throwing a six-hitter.
“Kyle has been a steady, hardworking kid who can play anywhere on the field for us,” Western Dubuque coach Casey Bryant said. “He has worked very hard throughout his high school career, and he is seeing the results of the hours and hours of time he has put into this.”
Lehmann, the Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week, is batting cleanup for the Bobcats with a .411 average (39-for-95) and a team-high 35 RBIs.
“My role is to go out there and get a hit, especially when we have guys on base,” Lehmann said. “I struggled a little bit during the middle of the season but have been doing much better at getting the hits to fall here lately.”
Lehmann, who is in his third year on varsity, earned second-team all-district as a utility player last season.
“He’s not afraid to play anywhere, and we feel confident with him wherever we need him to go,” Bryant said. “He’s just a great all-around player.”
Lehmann has compiled a 7-0 record with a 2.63 ERA in 42 2/3 innings.
“I’m most comfortable being in the outfield, but Coach has had me throwing quite a bit this year,” he said. “I’m willing to play wherever he needs me to as long as I don’t have to be the catcher. I haven’t quite mastered that one yet. Everything else is fair game.”
Lehmann credits his success to the work has put in during the offseason and in the weight room.
“I have definitely seen the lifting pay off,” he said. “I can just tell there’s more power there and I am more confident swinging the bat.”
Added Bryant: “There’s no one who’s going to outwork Kyle. He is a workout warrior, and he has continued to get bigger, faster and stronger throughout his career. There’s not another kid that deserves the recognition more than Kyle.”
That work ethic has led to several colleges showing interest in Kyle.
“I will definitely be playing baseball somewhere next year,” he said. “I have it narrowed down to a few schools, but haven’t made the final decision yet.”