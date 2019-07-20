Five area football standouts will get one more opportunity to strap on the pads and represent their high schools on the field.
Dubuque Senior’s Nick Kubitz, Dubuque Hempstead’s Jesse Hilby, Dyersville Beckman’s Owen Grover, Bellevue’s Trey Daugherty and Edgewood-Colesburg’s Preston Rochford were each selected to play for the North team in the 47th annual all-star game, which will be played today at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
Dubuque Senior coach Dale Ploessl was named as an assistant coach for the North team, lining him up to potentially serve as a head coach in the future.
Tickets cost $15.
The previous 46 Iowa Shrine Bowls have combined to raise more than $2.6 million for The Shriner’s Hospitals for Children.
Hilby, a 6-foot-4, 270-pound offensive lineman who has committed to walk-on at the University of Northern Iowa, earned Class 4A third-team all-state honors from the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association after a senior season in which he served as the top blocker for an offense that gained 2,434 yards of offense and scored 25 touchdowns. He also made 10 solo tackles on defense with four tackles for loss and a fumble recovery while also handling punting duties.
Kubitz, a versatile 6-3, 195-pound linebacker, committed to North Dakota State University prior to his senior season with the Rams. A second-team all-state pick, Kubitz had 38 solo tackles among his 52 total stops, finishing with 8.5 tackles for loss, three sacks and two interceptions. Also a weapon on offense, he carried the ball 50 times for 364 yards and two touchdowns, and caught 24 passes for 243 yards and two more scores.
Grover, a 6-3, 215-pound linebacker, led Beckman with 76.5 total tackles, added 13.5 tackles for loss and three sacks. He also rushed for 1,186 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Daugherty, a 5-10, 170-pound receiver, earned Class 1A third-team all-state honors and was the 1A District 4 Most Valuable Utility Player.
He had 49 receptions for 829 yards and six touchdowns on offense, and added 35 total tackles and six interceptions on defense and a kick return touchdown on special teams.
Rochford, a 6-0, 185-pound receiver, was a Class A first-team all-state pick and was the Class A District 5 offensive MVP after rushing for 1,872 yards and 26 touchdowns, averaging 9.0 yards per rush. He also had 27 receptions for 340 yards and six touchdowns, and made 86.5 tackles on defense with three sacks and a fumble recovery.