Dozens swarmed to Hoker Trucking/C&W Trucking/Kam Koncepts Victory Circle. Tears flowed. There was emotion in the winner’s voice.
Jeremiah Hurst has won many, but the Season Championship at his hometown Dubuque Speedway is always special.
Hurst started P8, but made his run to the front quick, taking the point for good on lap five and won the Eichman’s Bar & Grill IMCA Late Model 25-lapper Sunday evening at Dubuque Speedway.
“It’s always special to win here,” Hurst said. “We’ll just keep winning.”
The finale had to go to overdrive/overtime as runnerup Joel Callahan slammed the turn two wall and finally stopped on turn four as the white flag was ready to fly.
Hurst beat Jeff Tharp, Eric Pollard, Nebraska’s and IMCA National point leader Cory Dumpert, and Donnie Pataska on the green-white-checkered finish.
“That (car) thing was digging holes off the turns,” Hurst said. “I knew I had to get to the bottom when I saw (Pollard) on the bottom. My car owner (Ken Roberts) and I had the same plan.”
• Jeff Larson used the high shelf and sped by early leader Timmy Current late in the 20-lap Merfreld Brothers Automotive IMCA Modified finale. Current did not go easy as it was a side by side battle for several laps. Matt Gansen, Austin Moyer and Bryce Garnhart followed.
• Gage Neal took the lead early and held off Tyler Soppe for the 15-lap Peosta Warehousing Logistics IMCA SportMod win. Wes Digman, Jason Roth and Rusty Deshaw came next in a very competitive affair that was slowed by only three cautions.
• Joe Zrostlik topped point leader Cole Mather in the 12-lap K Motorsports IMCA Stock Car main. Early leader Chase Zaruba, Reece Norton and Kenny Taylor followed.
• Daniel Wauters continued his stronghold on the Kinsella Concrete IMCA Hobby Stocks with the 12-lap win. Shane Oberbreckling almost made the high side work, but settled for second ahead of Roger Winkers, Brandon White and Hank White.
• Jacob Welter took the 4 Cylinder feature for the teen’s first 2019 win.
• Jason Robbins hit the point early and won the 9:1 Limited Late Model 15-lap feature, the only Wisconsin feature victor on the night. Steve Schueller chased to the end and beat David Webster, D.J. Sweet and Jeff Schmidt to the checkers.
A total of 67 race teams hit the track for 17 total events, and racing was completed about 8:30 p.m.
Action continues on the 3/8-mile, dirt oval this Wednesday July 24 with the annual Dubuque County Fair races, featuring the Sprint Invaders, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA SportMods and INEX Legends.
Then racing finishes off the fair Sunday July 28 with Eichman’s Bar and Grill IMCA Late Models competing for $1,500 to win. Also hitting the track will be Merfeld Brothers Automotive IMCA Modifieds, Peosta Warehousing Logistics IMCA SportMods, Kinsella Concrete IMCA Hobby Stocks and 4 Cylinders.
Gates open Wednesday at 4 p.m. Hot laps are at 6:30 with racing to follow. Sunday gates open at 3:30 p.m. Hot laps are 5:30 with racing to follow.
Advance tickets are now available. Trackside Promotions also promotes the action Saturday evenings at Maquoketa Speedway.
For more information, log on to tracksidepromotionsia.com, the track Facebook page or call 563-940-7841.